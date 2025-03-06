Pope Francis supported the parish in Gaza while undergoing treatment
Kyiv • UNN
Despite treatment for bilateral pneumonia, the Pope called the Catholic parish in Gaza to support the faithful. The pontiff continues to fulfill his duties despite his difficult health condition.
Pope Francis supported the Catholic community of Gaza while undergoing treatment. This was reported by Vatican News, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Pope Francis, despite a stable but complicated health condition, called the Catholic parish in Gaza on Ash Wednesday. The pontiff expressed spiritual support to the priests and believers who are going through difficult times.
According to the press service of the Holy See, the Pope continues treatment for bilateral pneumonia at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. His condition remains controlled, without exacerbations, although the prognosis remains cautious. Doctors are using high-flow oxygen therapy as well as non-invasive lung ventilation in the evening.
Despite the need for careful medical care, Pope Francis continues to fulfill his duties. He participated in the liturgical rite of blessing the holy ashes, received the Eucharist, and held several meetings.
Reminder
It was recently reported that Pope Francis is in the hospital due to acute respiratory failure and is undergoing treatment using non-invasive ventilation. The pontiff remains conscious, but his condition is assessed as complicated.
