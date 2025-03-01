Pope Francis spends night resting after respiratory problems - Vatican
Kyiv • UNN
Pope Francis had an episode of bronchospasm, which led to complications and the need for ventilation. After urgent medical intervention, the night at Gemelli Hospital went smoothly.
The press service of the Holy See reported that after Friday's episode of bronchospasm, which was followed by the need for ventilation, Pope Francis' night in the hospital passed quietly, according to Vatican News, UNN reports.
Details
"The night passed quietly, the Pope is resting," the Holy See press service reported on March 1.
Pope Francis has been staying in Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital for two weeks.
The night before, it was reported that on Friday afternoon, the pontiff had a single bout of bronchospasm, which led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation. The Pope immediately underwent bronchial aspiration and began non-invasive mechanical ventilation. The father remained conscious and oriented throughout.
