Pope denies rumors of his critical condition and resignation

Pope Francis is slowly recovering. He denied information about his alleged near-death experience, resignation or conclave (election of a new pope). This is reported by the Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 88-year-old Pope Francis slept well at night in Rome's Gemelli Hospital, had breakfast and resumed therapy in good spirits on the morning of February 27. The results of other medical tests are expected later.

On Wednesday, February 26, doctors reported further slight improvements in his clinical condition. According to them, the kidney failure detected in recent days has receded, blood tests showed a slight improvement, and a chest CT scan showed that his complicated lung infection was “developing normally.”

According to AR, the pontiff's upcoming calendar of events has been changed. In particular, the Vatican canceled the audience dedicated to the Holy Year, scheduled for Saturday. It remains to be seen whether Francis will attend his Sunday afternoon prayer, which he has been skipping for the third week in a row. In the long term, the issue of Ash Wednesday on March 5 and the beginning of the church's Lent are on the agenda.

Recall

On February 9, Pope Francis was unable to complete the delivery of his Sunday homily due to breathing problems.

On February 14, Pope Francis was hospitalized in Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was to undergo the necessary diagnostic examinations and continue treatment for bronchitis.