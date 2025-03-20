Pope Francis is recovering: The Pontiff no longer needs lung ventilation
Pope Francis' condition is improving and he no longer needs artificial ventilation. The Pontiff is in hospital due to a respiratory infection.
Pope Francis no longer needs ventilation as his health improves. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
According to the Vatican, the Pontiff no longer uses artificial lung ventilation to facilitate breathing at night.
It is confirmed that the clinical condition of the Holy Father is improving
As you know, the Pontiff has been in the Gemelli Roman hospital for almost five weeks due to a severe respiratory infection that required further treatment.
The other day, Pope Francis wrote a letter in which he pointed out the absurdity of war, and called for remembering the power of the word and the need to disarm the Earth. The Pontiff also called for diplomacy and peace.
