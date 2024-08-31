The United States announced the elimination of 15 ISIS members in Iraq

15 members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were killed in western Iraq as a result of an operation conducted by US and Iraqi forces. Writes UNN with reference to ORF News.

During a joint operation with Iraqi forces, the United States eliminated an ISIS group that was equipped with numerous weapons, grenades and explosive belts. As a result of the operation, on August 29, 15 members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group were killed in western Iraq, and seven American soldiers were wounded.

The joint operation took place in the desert region of Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

Recall

Turkish police have arrested 119 people in 23 provinces, suspected of involvement in the Islamic State. Since June 2023, more than 3,000 suspected ISIS members have been detained in Turkey.