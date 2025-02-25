lavrov goes to Tehran for talks: focus on trade, energy and security

On February 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The two sides will discuss bilateral cooperation, which officially reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership after the signing of a new interstate agreement in Moscow.

On February 25, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Tehran at the invitation of Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Araqchi - , the statement said.

According to media reports, the parties are to discuss Russian-Iranian relations, which have reached a new level with the signing of a new basic interstate agreement in Moscow in January.

The main focus is expected to be on expanding trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the energy and transportation sectors.

The ministers are also planning to exchange views on a number of international issues, including the situation in Syria, the Caucasus, Afghanistan, Yemen, the Persian Gulf region, the Caspian Sea issue, and the prospects for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program.

On January 17, the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Massoud Peseshkian, met in Moscow. The meeting resulted in the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. According to Peskov, the agreement will cover all areas of cooperation, from military and political to cultural and humanitarian.