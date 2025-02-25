ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
lavrov goes to Tehran for talks: focus on trade, energy and security

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Tehran on February 25 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Araqchi. The two sides will discuss trade, energy and international issues following the signing of a new strategic agreement.

On February 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The two sides will discuss bilateral cooperation, which officially reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership after the signing of a new interstate agreement in Moscow.

This was reported by the Russian media, UNN wrote.

Details

On February 25, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Tehran at the invitation of Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Araqchi

- , the statement said.

 According to media reports, the parties are to discuss Russian-Iranian relations, which have reached a new level with the signing of a new basic interstate agreement in Moscow in January.

The main focus is expected to be on expanding trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the energy and transportation sectors.

The ministers are also planning to exchange views on a number of international issues, including the situation in Syria, the Caucasus, Afghanistan, Yemen, the Persian Gulf region, the Caspian Sea issue, and the prospects for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program.

Recall 

On January 17, the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Massoud Peseshkian, met in Moscow. The meeting resulted in the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. According to Peskov, the agreement will cover all areas of cooperation, from military and political to cultural and humanitarian.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
afghanistanAfghanistan
tehranTehran
syriaSyria
iranIran
yemenYemen

