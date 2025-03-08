In Syria, over 340 Alawites killed by security forces: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Security forces and their supporters have killed more than 340 people from the Alawite minority in the coastal region of Syria. The new Islamist authorities are suppressing the uprising of supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad.
"Militants and security forces linked to the new Islamist rulers of Syria have killed more than 340 people, including women and children from the Alawite minority, in the coastal region of the country since Thursday," said the head of the military observer.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.
Rami Abdulrahman from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the widespread killings in Jableh, Baniyas, and surrounding areas in the heart of Syria's Alawites have become the most brutal violence in many years in the 13-year civil conflict.
The new ruling authority began a crackdown on what it described as a burgeoning rebellion on Thursday, following deadly ambushes by militants linked to the government of former President Bashar al-Assad.
Several dozen security personnel were killed during heavy clashes with militants, a representative of the Syrian security service reported.
Officials acknowledged violations during the operation, which they blamed on disorganized masses of civilians and fighters seeking to support official security forces or commit crimes amid the chaos of the fighting.
A source in the Ministry of Defense reported to state media on Saturday that all roads leading to the coast had been blocked to prevent violations and help restore calm, and security forces were deployed on the streets of coastal towns.
The source added that a commission for emergency situations, created to monitor violations, would send anyone who did not comply with military command orders to a military court.
Reports of the scale of violence, including reports of the execution-style killing of dozens of Alawite men in one village, further call into question the ability of the Islamist ruling authority to govern comprehensively, which Western and Arab capitals consider a key concern.
Supplement
In the Syrian province of Latakia, where the Russian airbase is located, there have been fierce battles between security forces and supporters of ousted President Bashar al-Assad.
Reminder
Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow after the regime was overthrown, has been named "Corruptor of the Year 2024" by OCCRP. His regime is accused of drug trafficking, smuggling, and other crimes worth billions of dollars.