Israel lobbies US to keep Russian bases in Syria - Reuters

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

April 3, 04:45 PM

"You have to do something else with beautiful girls": The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of "Ingulets"

April 3, 05:15 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Israel lobbies US to keep Russian bases in Syria - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32693 views

Israel is trying to persuade the United States to support a weak and decentralized Syria, including the retention of Russian military bases. The goal is to counter the growing influence of Turkey, which supports Syria's new Islamist rulers.

Israel lobbies US to keep Russian bases in Syria - Reuters

Israel is lobbying the United States to keep "Syria weak and decentralized," including "allowing Russia to keep its military bases there," to counter Turkey's growing influence in the country, citing four sources familiar with the effort, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Turkey's often strained ties with Israel came under serious strain during the Gaza war, with Israeli officials telling Washington that Syria's new Islamist rulers, backed by Ankara, threaten Israel's borders, sources say.

The lobbying, as the publication notes, points to a concerted Israeli campaign to influence US policy at a critical time for Syria, when the Islamists who overthrew Bashar al-Assad are trying to stabilize the fragmented state and force Washington to lift punitive sanctions.

"Israel conveyed its views to senior U.S. officials during meetings in Washington in February and subsequent meetings in Israel with U.S. congressional representatives," three U.S. sources and another person familiar with the talks said.

The main points were also circulated among some senior US officials in an Israeli white paper, two sources said.

"Israel's biggest fear is that Turkey will come in and protect this new Syrian Islamist order, which will then become a base for Hamas and other militants," said Aron Lund, a research fellow at the American think tank Century International.

The sources said it is unclear to what extent the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering accepting Israel's proposals. It has said little about Syria, leaving uncertainty about both the future of sanctions and whether US forces deployed in the northeast will remain, the newspaper said.

Lund said that Israel has a good chance of influencing US thinking, calling the new administration wildly pro-Israel. "Syria is hardly even on Trump's radar right now. It is a low priority and there is a political vacuum that needs to be filled," he said.

Israel is now deeply concerned about Turkey's role as a close ally of Syria's new rulers, three U.S. sources said, describing reports from Israeli officials.

"To deter Turkey, Israeli officials tried to convince U.S. officials that Russia should keep its Mediterranean naval base in Syria's Tartus province and its Hmeymim air base in Latakia province," the sources said.

"When Israeli officials presented Russia's continued presence in a positive light at a meeting with U.S. officials, some participants were surprised, arguing that Turkey, a NATO member, would be a better guarantor of Israel's security," two U.S. sources said.

According to the sources, Israeli officials were "adamant" that this was not the case.

The new Syrian leadership is negotiating with Russia over the fate of military bases.

Russia is withdrawing ships with ammunition from Syria - British Ministry of Defense15.02.25, 18:13

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
NATO
Bashar al-Assad
Donald Trump
Syria
Turkey
United States
