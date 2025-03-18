Erdoğan is seeking a meeting with Trump at the White House in late April - Bloomberg

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Erdoğan is seeking a meeting with Trump at the White House in late April - Bloomberg

The President of Turkey is working on organizing a meeting with Trump in Washington to strengthen the strategic partnership. Erdoğan called for the lifting of sanctions and the restoration of cooperation on the F-35 and F-16.

Erdoğan is seeking a meeting with Trump at the White House in late April - Bloomberg

Details

Erdoğan believes that strengthening the strategic partnership between Ankara and Washington is critical for regional stability, as Turkey seeks to mediate issues from Ukraine to Syria, the people said. According to them, the country's role as a NATO hub is particularly important while the US is reviewing its commitments to Europe.

Details

Erdoğan believes that strengthening the strategic partnership between Ankara and Washington is critical for regional stability, as Turkey seeks to mediate issues from Ukraine to Syria, the people said. According to them, the country's role as a NATO hub is particularly important while the US is reviewing its commitments to Europe.

Erdoğan's office declined to comment.

Relations between the US and Turkey have been strained by Ankara's purchase of a Russian anti-missile defense system and Washington's support for the Syrian Kurdish militia, which Turkey views as a threat to the country, among other disputes.

During a phone call with Trump on Sunday, Erdoğan called on the US president to lift the sanctions imposed during his first term on Turkey's defense industry as a result of the Russian purchase. He also asked to end Turkey's exclusion from the development of F-35 combat aircraft and complete the sale of new F-16 fighters.

"Turkey and the US, as two allies, will develop their cooperation in a new era with solidarity," Erdoğan's communications office said in a statement. - Regional and global events require increased consultations between Turkey and the United States on all issues".

Erdoğan's appeal to the US comes as he seeks closer defense and economic cooperation with the European Union in exchange for security, as the continent looks for ways to reduce its dependence on Washington. This may include joining Turkish troops to a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, as international negotiations continue on a potential peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Turkey wants closer EU ties in exchange for security: this could include participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Bloomberg

According to sources, Turkey's long-standing requests to purchase new F-16 fighters to modernize NATO's second-largest air fleet and jointly produce engines for military aircraft are high on Erdoğan's agenda.

Turkey has been trying to buy 40 new F-16s from Lockheed Martin Corp. since 2021 to modernize its existing fleet of fighters. The country hopes to develop its own jet aircraft over time.

The F-16s will help Turkey break the deadlock after the US blocked it from buying Lockheed's most advanced fighter, the F-35, in response to Turkey's decision to buy S-400 missiles.

If Trump lifts defense sanctions against Turkey, he must ask Congress to repeal the law that effectively cuts off Turkey's leading defense procurement agency from US financial institutions, military equipment and technology. This will allow Turkey to purchase fifth-generation F-35 aircraft, ensure that its military can operate in sync with other members of the NATO alliance, and strengthen deterrence on its southeastern flank, the publication points out.

Another bone of contention was the US arming and training of Kurdish forces in Syria. Turkey considered them a threat because of their affiliation with the separatist Kurdish group PKK, which is waging a war for autonomy in southeastern Turkey, the publication writes.

According to the people, Turkey is cautiously optimistic that a recent agreement to integrate US-backed Kurdish forces into state institutions may ease its security concerns if the PKK agrees to lay down its arms after a ceasefire is announced.

Kurdish PKK declares ceasefire with Turkey after call of imprisoned leader

Julia Shramko

News of the World

