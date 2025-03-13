Turkey wants closer EU ties in exchange for security: this could include participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Bloomberg
Erdogan seeks closer cooperation with the EU in defense and economics in exchange for security, which may include the participation of Turkish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Ankara is assessing a non-combat mission.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is seeking closer defense and economic cooperation with the EU in exchange for security, which could include the potential participation of Turkish troops in a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.
Details
"The Turkish President wants closer defense and economic cooperation with the EU in exchange for security, as the continent seeks ways to reduce its dependence on Washington. According to people familiar with the matter, this could include the participation of Turkish troops in a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine," the publication writes.
"Ankara is considering a non-combat mission to help monitor the line of contact with Russia in eastern Ukraine, subject to Moscow's approval," sources familiar with the thinking said. They spoke on condition of anonymity.
However, it is noted that Turkey's geography creates as many risks as opportunities. Turkey is struggling with a new threat from the "Islamic State" in the region, having created a joint operation mechanism with Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq this month. Turkey is also fighting for influence in Syria after Assad. The security situation there has deteriorated. This week, Erdoğan expressed concern about "provocations aimed at inciting religious violence".
"Indeed, there is concern that deep involvement in a Ukrainian peacekeeping mission could overstretch its army," the publication points out. Turkey, it is noted, has thousands of troops deployed in northern Syria and Iraq, and more deployed in Kosovo, Somalia, northern Cyprus, Qatar and Azerbaijan.
