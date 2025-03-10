The interim president of Syria promises to investigate the violence in Latakia and punish those responsible
More than 745 people have died in Latakia as a result of clashes between security forces and supporters of Assad. Interim President Ash-Sharaa has established a judicial committee to investigate the violence and punish those responsible.
The interim president of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, promised to investigate the outbreak of violence in the Latakia province, which resulted in numerous casualties among the civilian population.
After an ambush organized by supporters of the ousted president Bashar al-Assad led to fierce clashes, the authorities in Latakia, according to human rights activists, found themselves at the epicenter of one of the deadliest waves of violence in Syria in recent months. More than 745 people were killed, most of whom were members of the Alawite community.
The new interim government of Syria is under the control of Sunni Islamists. Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former leader of HTS, promised that the country would transition to a system that includes a mosaic of religious and ethnic groups in Syria, as a result of fair elections, but skeptics doubt that this will actually happen.
Al-Sharaa addressed the Syrians and the international community in his weekend address, calling for accountability for all those who harm civilians and mistreat prisoners.
Blaming the outbreak of violence on the remnants of the former government and some foreign parties supporting them, al-Sharaa also formed a committee mainly consisting of judges to investigate cases of violence.
On March 7, fighting broke out in the Syrian province of Latakia between security forces and supporters of Assad near the "Khmeimim" base. It was reported that as a result of the clashes, 48 people were killed, including 16 security personnel, 28 militants, and 4 civilians.
On March 8, Reuters reported that Syrian security forces and their supporters killed more than 340 people in recent days, including women and children from the country's Alawite minority.
