Israeli army strikes military targets in southern Syria

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacked military facilities in southern Syria. In particular, weapons depots that posed a threat were attacked. This was reported by the IDF in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that over the past few hours, Israel has struck military targets in southern Syria, including command centers and numerous weapons facilities.

The presence of military forces and assets in southern Syria poses a threat to Israeli citizens. The IDF will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel, - the statement said.

According to The Times of Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed strikes on southern Syria after reports of explosions in several areas south of Damascus. He warned that Israel “will not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon.

The attacks came after several Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in recent days demanded the demilitarization of southern Syria and warned that Israel would not allow the Syrian army to advance south of Damascus.

We will not jeopardize the safety of our citizens. Any attempt by the Syrian regime forces and terrorist organizations to gain a foothold in the security zone in southern Syria will be met with fire, - Katz said.

