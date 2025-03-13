Ukraine has sent another 3.8 thousand tons of flour to Syria
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has transferred an additional 3,850 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of President Zelenskyy's program. This will provide 60,000 Syrians for six months.
Ukraine has transferred another 3,850 tons of wheat flour to Syria under the "Grain from Ukraine" program, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Thursday, writes UNN.
Ukraine has delivered an additional 3,850 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of President Zelenskyy's "Grain from Ukraine" program
Together with 500 tons in December, according to him, this will provide 60,000 Syrians for six months.
"We continue to support the Syrian people and food security in the Middle East," the minister stressed.
Addition
Wheat flour will be distributed among local communities in cooperation with the UN World Food Program, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.