Any attempt by Russia to "hedge" will be clear proof for everyone that it is she who does not want peace - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation's strikes do not stop, emphasizing the shelling of a civilian vessel in Odesa. Any attempts by Russia to avoid peace will become proof of unwillingness to peace.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that any attempt by Russia to avoid peace will be proof for everyone that it is Russia that does not want peace, reports UNN.
Russian strikes are not stopping now. Every night, about a hundred "Shaheds" against Ukraine. Constant missile strikes, and unfortunately, there are hits on our civilian infrastructure, on ports, including in Odesa. Yesterday there was a hit on a civilian vessel - just loading wheat, destination - Algeria. People died, citizens of Syria. There were also wounded, they were given the necessary assistance. Any attempt by Russia to "hedge" will be clear proof for everyone that it is Russia that does not want peace. With clear conclusions of the world
Let us remind you
The regime of establishing a 30-day silence depends on whether Russia wants a ceasefire and silence, or it wants to continue killing people. Ukraine has clearly demonstrated its position.