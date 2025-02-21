Israel conducts air strikes on Hezbollah facilities on the border of the two countries

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 33212 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 56081 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101301 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 61450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114054 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100346 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112638 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116646 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151242 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115142 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 60135 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107948 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 73181 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 37193 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 63349 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101280 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114036 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151232 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142034 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174453 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 28180 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 63362 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133488 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135375 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163743 views
Israel conducts air strikes on Hezbollah facilities on the border of the two countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23042 views

The Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah facilities on the Lebanese-Syrian border that were used to smuggle weapons. The IDF announced the continuation of operations against the terrorist organization.

Israel has struck Hezbollah targets on the Lebanese-Syrian border. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli air force attacks facilities on the border between Lebanon and Syria, which the army says were used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons into Lebanon. 

According to the IDF, these actions are part of operations to eliminate threats to Israel, aimed at preventing the activities of the terrorist organization. The army emphasized that it will not allow Hezbollah to strengthen its forces and will take measures to counter further smuggling operations. 

The strikes took place against the backdrop of an escalating situation in the region, where tensions are growing between Israel and the Iranian-backed group.

Red Cross hands over bodies of four Israeli hostages killed in Gaza to IDF20.02.25, 11:26 • 20326 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
syriaSyria

