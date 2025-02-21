Israel conducts air strikes on Hezbollah facilities on the border of the two countries

Israel has struck Hezbollah targets on the Lebanese-Syrian border. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli air force attacks facilities on the border between Lebanon and Syria, which the army says were used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons into Lebanon.

According to the IDF, these actions are part of operations to eliminate threats to Israel, aimed at preventing the activities of the terrorist organization. The army emphasized that it will not allow Hezbollah to strengthen its forces and will take measures to counter further smuggling operations.

The strikes took place against the backdrop of an escalating situation in the region, where tensions are growing between Israel and the Iranian-backed group.

