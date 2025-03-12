Russian strike on the port of Odesa: 4 foreign sailors killed, ships, berths and grain warehouses damaged
As a result of the Russian attack on the port in Odesa, four Syrian citizens were killed and two others were injured. A civilian vessel under the flag of Barbados, berths and grain warehouses were damaged.
As a result of the Russian military's attack on the port in Odesa, four sailors - citizens of Syria - died, two more people were injured, a civilian vessel under the flag of Barbados was damaged, as well as another vessel, berths and grain warehouses, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territory Development Oleksiy Kuleba said in Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Yesterday evening, Russia struck the port in Odesa. The "MJ PINA" vessel under the flag of Barbados was damaged by a ballistic missile. Unfortunately, four people died - citizens of Syria. The youngest victim was 18, the oldest was 24 years old. Two more people were injured - a Ukrainian and a Syrian. They are receiving the necessary assistance
According to him, at the time of the strike, the ship was loading wheat for export to Algeria. "Absolutely a civilian vessel," the official emphasized.
"Another vessel, berths, and grain storage warehouses were also damaged," he noted.
"russia is hitting Ukrainian infrastructure, including ports, which are involved in guaranteeing world food security. It is important that port infrastructure is protected from terror, and free and safe navigation is guaranteed. We must continue to strengthen our anti-aircraft defense, using the power of weapons and the power of diplomacy to achieve lasting peace and security," Kuleba emphasized.
