The Russian Federation struck the Odesa port with a missile: four crew members of the vessel MJ Pinar were killed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the missile strike by the Russian Federation on the Odesa seaport, 4 crew members of the vessel MJ Pinar were killed, and one more was injured. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the extent of the destruction is being clarified.
The Russian Federation launched another missile strike on the Odesa seaport. Preliminary reports indicate that four crew members of the vessel MJ Pinar were killed. This was reported by the head of the Public Council at the Odesa RMA, Serhiy Bratchuk, citing the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
According to the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine, at 20:17, the Russian Federation launched another missile strike on the Odesa seaport. Preliminary information indicates that four crew members of the vessel MJ Pinar were killed, and one more sailor was injured.
According to him, emergency services are working at the scene. Currently, the extent of the destruction is being assessed, and information about the victims is being clarified.
The city and regional authorities have not commented on the information about the strike on the Odesa seaport so far.
