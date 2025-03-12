Senator Graham threatens Russia with sanctions if it refuses a 30-day ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened Russia with sanctions if it does not agree to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. He called for sanctions against countries that buy Russian goods.
American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened Russia with sanctions if it does not agree to the United States of America's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the senator on the social network X (Twitter).
Details
On Tuesday, March 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham of the Republican Party welcomed Ukraine and the United States of America to the negotiations.
I am very inspired to learn that Ukraine has agreed to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire
Lindsey Graham warned Russia and its partner countries that sanctions would be imposed if they did not agree to a ceasefire.
If Russia refuses, we should impose all sanctions on them. I will introduce sanctions provided by Congress, which will not only affect Russia, but also impose sanctions and duties on countries that buy Russian goods, including oil, gas and uranium
According to him, "it is long overdue for Russia to feel unbearable economic pain as a result of its brutal invasion of Ukraine".
We remind you that on Friday, a special telephone conversation between Trump and Putin regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine will take place. The US has already resumed security assistance to Ukraine and is ready for the negotiation process.
