Umerov on ceasefire conditions: there are framework issues of agreements
Kyiv • UNN
Defense Minister Umerov reported on reaching agreements regarding ceasefire conditions after a meeting with the USA in Jeddah. Ukraine is ready to accept the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime on the condition of compliance.
Framework issues of agreements regarding the conditions for a ceasefire exist. Control over the situation in Ukraine will be. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN.
Framework issues of agreements exist, so in this regard our teams will continue communication at the operational level. That is, we will have control over the situation
The Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that Ukraine and the USA agreed that next week, at the technical and expert level, the teams will start discussing all these details.
Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day regime of ceasefire on the condition of acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine agrees to ceasefire, but this proposal still needs to be conveyed to the Russian side.