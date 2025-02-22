ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 13514 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 36960 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 24969 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105110 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 89162 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111197 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116457 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145685 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115071 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169305 views

How to ensure that Russia cannot bring death to other nations? Zelensky made a statement

How to ensure that Russia cannot bring death to other nations? Zelensky made a statement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47571 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of a common understanding of security guarantees between partners. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for concrete actions and solutions to prevent Russian aggression in the world.

All partners need a common understanding of how to ensure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will no longer be able to deceive anyone. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, UNN reports.

Security guarantees are something that unites the vast majority. And Europe, America, and all our partners in the world need a common understanding of how to ensure that Putin can no longer deceive anyone and that Russia cannot bring death to other nations - all of them, from Ukraine and Europe to Syria and the Middle East and Africa 

- Zelensky said.

According to him, over the past 30 years, "we have seen too many ruins and deaths, the fault for which lies with Russia-the Russian army, their special services, their mercenaries.

The world needs guarantees, and I thank everyone for their support. In fact, we are talking with all our partners about security guarantees, about concrete manifestations of support: actions, assistance, decisions, messages 

- the President summarized.

Add

Ukraine's President emphasized the importance of global support on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to adhere to the UN principles of sovereignty and defense against aggression.

US demands Ukraine withdraw UN resolution on war - WP22.02.25, 16:56 • 64666 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
syriaSyria
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

