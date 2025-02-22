How to ensure that Russia cannot bring death to other nations? Zelensky made a statement

All partners need a common understanding of how to ensure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will no longer be able to deceive anyone. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, UNN reports.

Security guarantees are something that unites the vast majority. And Europe, America, and all our partners in the world need a common understanding of how to ensure that Putin can no longer deceive anyone and that Russia cannot bring death to other nations - all of them, from Ukraine and Europe to Syria and the Middle East and Africa - Zelensky said.

According to him, over the past 30 years, "we have seen too many ruins and deaths, the fault for which lies with Russia-the Russian army, their special services, their mercenaries.

The world needs guarantees, and I thank everyone for their support. In fact, we are talking with all our partners about security guarantees, about concrete manifestations of support: actions, assistance, decisions, messages - the President summarized.

Add

Ukraine's President emphasized the importance of global support on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to adhere to the UN principles of sovereignty and defense against aggression.

US demands Ukraine withdraw UN resolution on war - WP