US demands Ukraine withdraw UN resolution on war - WP

The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Ukraine to withdraw the annual resolution condemning russia's war and wants to replace it with a softened US statement, which was perceived in Kiev as close to pro-Russian. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing the words of an official and three European diplomats familiar with the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the proposal stunned Kiev, which refused to withdraw its resolution, which is due to be published on the three-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war on Monday. Ukrainians were informed of the new proposal on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement Friday saying Washington "proposed a simple, historic resolution at the United Nations that we call on all member states to support to chart a path to peace.

Rubio: US resolution at the UN will help end Russia's war in Ukraine

"By supporting this resolution, we reaffirm that this conflict is terrible, that the UN can help end it and that peace is possible. We firmly believe that now is the moment to commit to ending the war," the statement said.

Kiev saw the resolution as an attempt to limit any expression of Russian responsibility for the invasion, especially after the request came after US President Donald Trump falsely accused Ukraine of launching the war.

First, the official said, Washington reviewed the resolution proposed by Ukraine and "demanded some changes to make it weaker," including "pro-Russian" language in the document. Washington then proposed a new resolution and demanded that Kiev withdraw its version, which had already been agreed with other partner countries that were planning to sign it.

The new proposal "shocked" Ukrainians, the official said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered Ukraine's Foreign Ministry not to withdraw the existing resolution.

"Their proposal is very short and completely new," the official said. "Many representatives of other countries say it sounds more like a call for appeasement of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin than a call for peace.

The Trump administration's request to Kiev suggests they are trying to "bypass all possible procedures at the UN" by requiring Ukraine to voluntarily withdraw its text to pave the way for other countries to sign on to the softer US text.

"We have many indications of possible bad things, but it is shocking that they are putting pressure on (Ukraine) but not on the Russians," the official said.

"It goes without saying" what's going on, a senior European diplomat said.

