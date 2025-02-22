US demands Ukraine withdraw UN resolution on war - WP

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
US demands Ukraine withdraw UN resolution on war - WP

US demands Ukraine withdraw UN resolution on war - WP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64729 views

The Trump administration is asking Kiev to withdraw its annual resolution condemning Russia's war in favor of a softened US version. Ukraine refused to comply with the request, viewing the new text as pro-Russian.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Ukraine to withdraw the annual resolution condemning russia's war and wants to replace it with a softened US statement, which was perceived in Kiev as close to pro-Russian. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing the words of an official and three European diplomats familiar with the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the proposal stunned Kiev, which refused to withdraw its resolution, which is due to be published on the three-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war on Monday. Ukrainians were informed of the new proposal on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement Friday saying Washington "proposed a simple, historic resolution at the United Nations that we call on all member states to support to chart a path to peace.

Rubio: US resolution at the UN will help end Russia's war in Ukraine22.02.2025, 11:54 • 41022 views

"By supporting this resolution, we reaffirm that this conflict is terrible, that the UN can help end it and that peace is possible. We firmly believe that now is the moment to commit to ending the war," the statement said.

Kiev saw the resolution as an attempt to limit any expression of Russian responsibility for the invasion, especially after the request came after US President Donald Trump falsely accused Ukraine of launching the war.

First, the official said, Washington reviewed the resolution proposed by Ukraine and "demanded some changes to make it weaker," including "pro-Russian" language in the document. Washington then proposed a new resolution and demanded that Kiev withdraw its version, which had already been agreed with other partner countries that were planning to sign it.

The new proposal "shocked" Ukrainians, the official said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered Ukraine's Foreign Ministry not to withdraw the existing resolution.

"Their proposal is very short and completely new," the official said. "Many representatives of other countries say it sounds more like a call for appeasement of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin than a call for peace.

The Trump administration's request to Kiev suggests they are trying to "bypass all possible procedures at the UN" by requiring Ukraine to voluntarily withdraw its text to pave the way for other countries to sign on to the softer US text.

"We have many indications of possible bad things, but it is shocking that they are putting pressure on (Ukraine) but not on the Russians," the official said.

"It goes without saying" what's going on, a senior European diplomat said.

The US has submitted a new draft resolution to the UN on the war in Ukraine: what is proposed22.02.2025, 07:35 • 76847 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

