The United States has proposed a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly on the third anniversary of russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The document presented by Washington contains three main points. In particular, it expresses sorrow for the human lives lost during the war and calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The United States emphasizes the need for an early cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a lasting peace between Ukraine and the aggressor. At the same time, russia has already introduced an amendment demanding to focus on "eliminating the root causes of the conflict," which reflects the kremlin's position on key aspects of the war.

Representatives of the terrorists at the UN positively assessed the US draft, expressing their readiness to support it if the russian amendment is introduced. At the same time, consultations are already underway in New York on a Ukrainian-European resolution calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of diplomatic efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict on the basis of international law.

The position of Ukraine and the EU is more specifically focused on achieving peace and de-escalating violence, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy. In turn, the US text has less specific requirements and is more focused on general UN principles of peace and security.

US may cut off Starlink in Ukraine over minerals dispute - Reuters