The US has submitted a new draft resolution to the UN on the war in Ukraine: what is proposed

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 18208 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 37480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 75436 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 45301 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109851 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96196 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111918 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116590 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148666 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115117 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 88325 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 44147 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105213 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 55734 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 36857 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 75436 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139609 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172115 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 14128 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 36884 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132560 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134447 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162937 views
The US has submitted a new draft resolution to the UN on the war in Ukraine: what is proposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76846 views

The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN on the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine with three key points.

The United States has proposed a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly on the third anniversary of russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The document presented by Washington contains three main points. In particular, it expresses sorrow for the human lives lost during the war and calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The United States emphasizes the need for an early cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a lasting peace between Ukraine and the aggressor. At the same time, russia has already introduced an amendment demanding to focus on "eliminating the root causes of the conflict," which reflects the kremlin's position on key aspects of the war.

Representatives of the terrorists at the UN positively assessed the US draft, expressing their readiness to support it if the russian amendment is introduced. At the same time, consultations are already underway in New York on a Ukrainian-European resolution calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of diplomatic efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict on the basis of international law.

The position of Ukraine and the EU is more specifically focused on achieving peace and de-escalating violence, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy. In turn, the US text has less specific requirements and is more focused on general UN principles of peace and security.

US may cut off Starlink in Ukraine over minerals dispute - Reuters22.02.25, 06:15 • 61424 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising