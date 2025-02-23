Lavrov goes to Turkey to discuss “peaceful settlement” of the war in Ukraine

On Monday, the terrorist country's Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Turkey to discuss the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The main topic of his talks will be the situation around the war in Ukraine and the opportunities that Turkey can offer for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry say that, despite the complexity of the situation, Ankara is ready to facilitate the diplomatic process.

Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, will also discuss other important international issues, including the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the situation in Syria. For Turkey, the key issue is the territorial integrity of Syria, as well as the fight against terrorist groups on its territory.

The visit will take place against the backdrop of new talks between American and Russian representatives that recently took place in Riyadh.

Recall

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov denied that a meeting with U.S. representatives was being prepared for February 25 in Riyadh. This denial came after Trump's announcement of a new stage of negotiations on Ukraine.

Russia denies information about meeting with the US in Saudi Arabia