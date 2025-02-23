Moscow has denied rumors of a meeting with Washington in Saudi Arabia. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Foreign Minister of the terrorist country Sergey Ryabkov denied the information about the planned meeting between representatives of the Russian Federation and the United States, which was to take place on February 25 in Riyadh.

According to Ryabkov, no preparations are being made for these talks.

No meeting between Russia and the United States is being prepared for February 25 in Saudi Arabia - grouse.

Recall

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of a new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. According to his statement, they were to be held in the Saudi capital on February 25, a week after the first round of talks, which took place on February 18.

Trump: February 25, US, russian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia