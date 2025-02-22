Trump: February 25, US, russian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia

Trump said that representatives of Washington and moscow will meet on February 25 in Saudi Arabia. This is reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Details

This statement was made during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Minister of Trade.

In addition, according to Donald Trump, the presidents of russia and Ukraine should find common ground to resolve the conflict. He also emphasized that moscow is eager to conclude an agreement, and that is why the United States is actively involved in diplomatic processes.

The American leader clarified that he does not plan to visit the aggressor on May 9. At the same time, he mentioned negotiations on an agreement concerning Ukraine's mineral resources. In his opinion, the parties are approaching the signing of the relevant agreement, which was confirmed by his national security adviser.

Earlier, however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a US proposal to transfer $500 billion worth of mineral resources in return for military and financial assistance. He noted that since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has received $67 billion in arms and $31.5 billion in direct budget support from Washington.

Recall

Saudi National Security Advisor Musaed al-Aiban will hold talks between representatives of the United States and russia to prepare for Trump's meeting with the dictator.

U.S., Russian officials to meet next week in Saudi Arabia to prepare for Trump-Putin meeting - Bloomberg