Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update

Lay's, the world's most popular potato chip brand, is undergoing its biggest visual identity refresh in almost a century, aiming to emphasize its farming roots and commitment to quality ingredients.

The new branding, created by PepsiCo's in-house design team, places a greater emphasis on the humble potato at the heart of every Lay's chip. Enhanced photography showcases the golden color, crispy texture, and rich flavor that have made the brand one of the world's most popular snacks.

Alongside the visual refresh, Lay's is also eliminating artificial flavors and colors from artificial sources from its entire core product line in the US by the end of 2025. The brand's Baked and Kettle Cooked varieties are also receiving ingredient updates, using oils like olive and avocado to reduce fat content.

This redesign is a love letter to our origins. We wanted to create a flexible system that honors Lay's familiar flavors while highlighting the potato and rich farming imagery. - explained Carl Gerhards, PepsiCo's Senior Director of Brand Design for Lay's.

The new Lay's packaging features a more distinct sun icon, as well as the inscription "Lay's Rays" shining from the logo – a hint at the sunlight that helps potatoes grow.

The color palette is inspired by Lay's ingredients, and the photography showcases the brand's crispness and spice. Importantly, Lay's iconic red ribbon remains a central element, connecting the brand's heritage with its modern evolution.

At Lay's, satisfying our consumers goes beyond bold flavors – it's about delivering proven quality from farm to package. - said Denise Truelove, Senior Vice President of Marketing for PepsiCo Foods US.

The timing of the refresh is strategic, as Lay's approaches its 100th anniversary. The brand, which is the #1 chip in America and worldwide, aims to strengthen its position by emphasizing its commitment to quality ingredients and transparency.

