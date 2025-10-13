$41.600.10
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 4756 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 6968 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.
01:46 PM • 7684 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape children
12:44 PM • 11155 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 12453 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 16844 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11914 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13518 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
10:25 AM • 27538 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3100 views

Lay's is undergoing its biggest visual identity refresh in nearly a century, emphasizing its farming roots and quality ingredients. The brand is eliminating artificial flavors and colors, and updating ingredients to reduce fat content.

Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update

Lay's, the world's most popular potato chip brand, is undergoing its biggest visual identity refresh in almost a century, aiming to emphasize its farming roots and commitment to quality ingredients.

This is reported by Foodbev Media, writes UNN.

Details

The new branding, created by PepsiCo's in-house design team, places a greater emphasis on the humble potato at the heart of every Lay's chip. Enhanced photography showcases the golden color, crispy texture, and rich flavor that have made the brand one of the world's most popular snacks.

Alongside the visual refresh, Lay's is also eliminating artificial flavors and colors from artificial sources from its entire core product line in the US by the end of 2025. The brand's Baked and Kettle Cooked varieties are also receiving ingredient updates, using oils like olive and avocado to reduce fat content.

14 "healthy" foods that can harm your health10.03.25, 11:54 • 142335 views

This redesign is a love letter to our origins. We wanted to create a flexible system that honors Lay's familiar flavors while highlighting the potato and rich farming imagery.

- explained Carl Gerhards, PepsiCo's Senior Director of Brand Design for Lay's.

- explained Carl Gerhards, PepsiCo's Senior Director of Brand Design for Lay's.

The new Lay's packaging features a more distinct sun icon, as well as the inscription "Lay's Rays" shining from the logo – a hint at the sunlight that helps potatoes grow.

The color palette is inspired by Lay's ingredients, and the photography showcases the brand's crispness and spice. Importantly, Lay's iconic red ribbon remains a central element, connecting the brand's heritage with its modern evolution.

At Lay's, satisfying our consumers goes beyond bold flavors – it's about delivering proven quality from farm to package.

- said Denise Truelove, Senior Vice President of Marketing for PepsiCo Foods US.

The timing of the refresh is strategic, as Lay's approaches its 100th anniversary. The brand, which is the #1 chip in America and worldwide, aims to strengthen its position by emphasizing its commitment to quality ingredients and transparency.

How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet14.02.25, 08:32 • 235218 views

