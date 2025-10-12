Wild bees and butterflies in Europe on the verge of extinction - International Union for Conservation of Nature

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 10478 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
12:27 PM • 10693 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 64761 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 91651 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 49484 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 51874 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 40584 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30217 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 38084 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 44289 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news
Three Qatari diplomats killed in car crash in Egypt ahead of Gaza summitOctober 12, 06:43 AM • 5926 views
Russia "froze" the National Welfare Fund: pensions of Russian citizens under threatOctober 12, 07:19 AM • 12126 views
Ibiza and Formentera are submerged: bad weather paralyzes traffic on the islandsPhotoOctober 12, 07:41 AM • 12962 views
Pedophile and former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins dies in prison after attackOctober 12, 08:59 AM • 8606 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhoto11:24 AM • 11211 views
Publications
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 10478 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 64761 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 91651 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 41303 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 76682 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
France
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhoto11:24 AM • 11260 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 45122 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 49337 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 51274 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 117058 views
Actual
Nord Stream
Facebook
Financial Times
ATACMS
Bild

Wild bees and butterflies in Europe on the verge of extinction - International Union for Conservation of Nature

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

The updated IUCN Red List shows that 10% of wild bees and 15% of butterflies in Europe are threatened with extinction. Habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change threaten not only insects but also food security and biodiversity on the continent.

Wild bees and butterflies in Europe on the verge of extinction - International Union for Conservation of Nature

The updated IUCN Red List shows that 10% of wild bees and 15% of butterflies in Europe are threatened with extinction. Habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change endanger not only insects but also food security and biodiversity on the continent, writes UNN with reference to Corriere.

Details

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has issued a new warning regarding the state of pollinators in Europe, particularly wild bees. In its updated Red List of Threatened Species, the organization added almost 100 new species of wild bees to the at-risk category.

Overall, an estimated 10% of wild bees in Europe (at least 172 out of 1928 assessed species) are threatened with extinction. In 2014, there were 77. Butterflies are not much better off. New estimates show that 15% of them are threatened with extinction: 65 out of 442 assessed species, compared to 37 species recorded in 2010. More than 40% of butterflies typical of the European region, which are found nowhere else in the world, are now threatened or near threatened. A previous assessment of hoverflies, which are essentially pollinating flies, conducted in 2022, declared that 37% of species are threatened with extinction.

The new warning was issued during the IUCN World Congress in Abu Dhabi. The reassessment covered a wide range of species — from bees and butterflies to mammals, amphibians, reptiles, freshwater fish, mollusks, saproxylic beetles, and dragonflies. The greatest concern is the decline in the number of pollinators, as they play a key role in preserving biodiversity.

Pollinators, such as bees, hoverflies, and butterflies, are a lifeline for our health, our food systems, and our economy. They provide us with the fruits, vegetables, and seeds that nourish us. Four out of five species of agricultural crops and wildflowers in the EU depend on insect pollination

- emphasizes Gretel Aguilar, Director General of IUCN.

"The new assessment shows that the conservation status of wild bees, butterflies, and other pollinators in Europe is catastrophic. Urgent collective action is needed to combat this threat. Together with the Member States, the European Commission has established a pollinator monitoring system based on the EU Nature Restoration Regulation, which will help monitor our progress. We must now focus on implementation and cooperation with Member States to protect our pollinators," notes Kessica Roswall, European Commissioner for the Environment.

Up to 90% of flowering plants in Europe depend on animal pollination, particularly by bees, which are very diverse in number and species diversity. Unfortunately, wild bee populations are declining sharply and are not easily replaced by managed colonies, which make up less than 1% of existing species and are selected for their ability to produce honey or pollinate agricultural crops. If wild bees disappear, many wild plants will also be threatened, including flower-rich meadows and beautiful orchid species — just a few examples

- added Denis Michez, Professor at the University of Mons and coordinator of the assessment group.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that a Binghamton University study revealed a critical decline in butterfly populations in the United States over the past 20 years. A third of species have experienced a severe decline, threatening food production and ecosystems.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
European Commission
Abu Dhabi
Europe
United States