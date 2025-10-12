Wild bees and butterflies in Europe on the verge of extinction - International Union for Conservation of Nature

The updated IUCN Red List shows that 10% of wild bees and 15% of butterflies in Europe are threatened with extinction. Habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change endanger not only insects but also food security and biodiversity on the continent, writes UNN with reference to Corriere.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has issued a new warning regarding the state of pollinators in Europe, particularly wild bees. In its updated Red List of Threatened Species, the organization added almost 100 new species of wild bees to the at-risk category.

Overall, an estimated 10% of wild bees in Europe (at least 172 out of 1928 assessed species) are threatened with extinction. In 2014, there were 77. Butterflies are not much better off. New estimates show that 15% of them are threatened with extinction: 65 out of 442 assessed species, compared to 37 species recorded in 2010. More than 40% of butterflies typical of the European region, which are found nowhere else in the world, are now threatened or near threatened. A previous assessment of hoverflies, which are essentially pollinating flies, conducted in 2022, declared that 37% of species are threatened with extinction.

The new warning was issued during the IUCN World Congress in Abu Dhabi. The reassessment covered a wide range of species — from bees and butterflies to mammals, amphibians, reptiles, freshwater fish, mollusks, saproxylic beetles, and dragonflies. The greatest concern is the decline in the number of pollinators, as they play a key role in preserving biodiversity.

Pollinators, such as bees, hoverflies, and butterflies, are a lifeline for our health, our food systems, and our economy. They provide us with the fruits, vegetables, and seeds that nourish us. Four out of five species of agricultural crops and wildflowers in the EU depend on insect pollination - emphasizes Gretel Aguilar, Director General of IUCN.

"The new assessment shows that the conservation status of wild bees, butterflies, and other pollinators in Europe is catastrophic. Urgent collective action is needed to combat this threat. Together with the Member States, the European Commission has established a pollinator monitoring system based on the EU Nature Restoration Regulation, which will help monitor our progress. We must now focus on implementation and cooperation with Member States to protect our pollinators," notes Kessica Roswall, European Commissioner for the Environment.

Up to 90% of flowering plants in Europe depend on animal pollination, particularly by bees, which are very diverse in number and species diversity. Unfortunately, wild bee populations are declining sharply and are not easily replaced by managed colonies, which make up less than 1% of existing species and are selected for their ability to produce honey or pollinate agricultural crops. If wild bees disappear, many wild plants will also be threatened, including flower-rich meadows and beautiful orchid species — just a few examples - added Denis Michez, Professor at the University of Mons and coordinator of the assessment group.

