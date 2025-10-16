World Cat Day and World Healthy Food Day: what else is celebrated on October 16

Today, October 16, marks World Cat Day and World Food Day, which aims to draw attention to the availability of adequate nutrition and the fight against hunger.

World Cat Day

October 16 marks World Cat Day - a holiday dedicated to the protection of cats and humane treatment of them, especially strays. The initiator was the international movement Alley Cat Allies, which since 1990 has been implementing Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs for humane control of cat populations.

The idea for Cat Day emerged in 2001 as National Feral Cat Day in the USA, and later the event grew to a global level - Global Cat Day. Today, the holiday covers dozens of countries: the USA, Spain, Great Britain, Australia, Canada, Ukraine, etc. This day reminds us that cats are part of our community and calls for care, responsible keeping, and respect for animals. The slogan of the holiday is "Cats Are Community".

World Anesthesiologist Day

Every year on October 16, World Anesthesiologists Day is celebrated - a day for specialists who allow people to undergo operations and other medical procedures painlessly. The history of anesthesia dates back to the 1st century BC, when the ancient Greek physician Dioscorides used hypnotics and sedatives based on mandrake for surgery.

The modern holiday dates back to 1846, when American surgeon William Morton first publicly used general anesthesia with diethyl ether inhalation. Today, anesthesiology is a separate branch of medicine with various types of anesthesia that are constantly being improved.

World Food Day

World Food Day is celebrated annually on October 16 in more than 50 countries around the world. The date was chosen to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1945. The purpose of the holiday is to draw attention to the availability of adequate nutrition, the fight against hunger, and ensuring food security.

International organizations such as WHO, the World Food Programme, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development participate in the events. Proper nutrition is one of the key factors for health: according to WHO, 80% of diseases are related to nutrition, and 40% are directly related.

A healthy diet improves well-being, increases energy and activity, and reduces the risks of cardiovascular, oncological, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Boss's Day (Leader's Day)

On October 16, many countries around the world celebrate Boss's Day - a professional holiday for leaders, directors, managers, and chief accountants. The idea to establish a professional day for bosses was first proposed in 1958 by American secretary Patricia Bays Haroski from Chicago, and in 1962 the holiday was officially approved in the state of Illinois. Later, other countries adopted the tradition.

Boss's Day reminds us that a leader is not only a status but also a responsibility: the success of the team and the organization depends on their decisions. This profession requires experience, knowledge, courage, and the ability to solve complex problems. On this day, subordinates often express respect and gratitude to their leader.

Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Longinus the Centurion

Saint Longinus the Centurion, a Roman soldier who witnessed the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and, according to legend, pierced Him with a spear. After several miraculous events: the eclipse of the sun, earthquakes, and the healing of his cataracts by the blood of Christ - Longinus repented and accepted the faith. He became a preacher of Christianity and for this reason suffered a martyr's death.

His memory is celebrated by the church on October 16, honoring his devotion, repentance, and faith. Longinus is considered the patron saint of those suffering from eye diseases.

