World Cat Day and World Healthy Food Day: what else is celebrated on October 16

October 15, 10:25 PM • 3818 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 6414 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
October 15, 06:12 PM • 22217 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 47342 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
October 15, 10:14 AM • 48764 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 41005 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 39774 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 28356 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
October 15, 08:03 AM • 21156 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18694 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Russian occupiers' raid against Crimean Tatar women in Crimea: MFA issues statementOctober 15, 08:59 PM • 7344 views
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rulesOctober 15, 10:57 PM • 4474 views
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committee01:02 AM • 6014 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers02:44 AM • 9618 views
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine03:03 AM • 6370 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 34919 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 49330 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:17 AM • 43269 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 43014 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 67764 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
India
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 15612 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 65460 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 44178 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 46753 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 52666 views
The Diplomat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Brent Crude
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

World Cat Day and World Healthy Food Day: what else is celebrated on October 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1514 views

October 16 marks World Cat Day, which calls for humane treatment of animals, and World Anesthesiologists Day, dedicated to specialists who provide pain-free medical procedures. Also on this day, World Healthy Food Day is celebrated, which draws attention to the fight against hunger, and Boss's Day.

World Cat Day and World Healthy Food Day: what else is celebrated on October 16

Today, October 16, marks World Cat Day and World Food Day, which aims to draw attention to the availability of adequate nutrition and the fight against hunger.

World Cat Day

October 16 marks World Cat Day - a holiday dedicated to the protection of cats and humane treatment of them, especially strays. The initiator was the international movement Alley Cat Allies, which since 1990 has been implementing Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs for humane control of cat populations.  

The idea for Cat Day emerged in 2001 as National Feral Cat Day in the USA, and later the event grew to a global level - Global Cat Day. Today, the holiday covers dozens of countries: the USA, Spain, Great Britain, Australia, Canada, Ukraine, etc. This day reminds us that cats are part of our community and calls for care, responsible keeping, and respect for animals. The slogan of the holiday is "Cats Are Community".

Autumn rodent invasion: how to avoid deadly infection03.09.25, 12:58 • 2611 views

World Anesthesiologist Day

Every year on October 16, World Anesthesiologists Day is celebrated - a day for specialists who allow people to undergo operations and other medical procedures painlessly. The history of anesthesia dates back to the 1st century BC, when the ancient Greek physician Dioscorides used hypnotics and sedatives based on mandrake for surgery.

The modern holiday dates back to 1846, when American surgeon William Morton first publicly used general anesthesia with diethyl ether inhalation. Today, anesthesiology is a separate branch of medicine with various types of anesthesia that are constantly being improved.

World Food Day

World Food Day is celebrated annually on October 16 in more than 50 countries around the world. The date was chosen to commemorate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in 1945. The purpose of the holiday is to draw attention to the availability of adequate nutrition, the fight against hunger, and ensuring food security.

International organizations such as WHO, the World Food Programme, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development participate in the events. Proper nutrition is one of the key factors for health: according to WHO, 80% of diseases are related to nutrition, and 40% are directly related.

A healthy diet improves well-being, increases energy and activity, and reduces the risks of cardiovascular, oncological, and gastrointestinal diseases.

10 simple habits that will make you healthier17.03.25, 17:27 • 62259 views

Boss's Day (Leader's Day)

On October 16, many countries around the world celebrate Boss's Day - a professional holiday for leaders, directors, managers, and chief accountants. The idea to establish a professional day for bosses was first proposed in 1958 by American secretary Patricia Bays Haroski from Chicago, and in 1962 the holiday was officially approved in the state of Illinois. Later, other countries adopted the tradition.

Boss's Day reminds us that a leader is not only a status but also a responsibility: the success of the team and the organization depends on their decisions. This profession requires experience, knowledge, courage, and the ability to solve complex problems. On this day, subordinates often express respect and gratitude to their leader.

Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Longinus the Centurion

Saint Longinus the Centurion, a Roman soldier who witnessed the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and, according to legend, pierced Him with a spear. After several miraculous events: the eclipse of the sun, earthquakes, and the healing of his cataracts by the blood of Christ - Longinus repented and accepted the faith. He became a preacher of Christianity and for this reason suffered a martyr's death.

His memory is celebrated by the church on October 16, honoring his devotion, repentance, and faith. Longinus is considered the patron saint of those suffering from eye diseases.

In Lviv, doctors removed a 12-centimeter worm from a patient's eye, which entered the body after a mosquito bite.16.09.25, 16:22 • 3246 views

Alona Utkina

Society
World Health Organization