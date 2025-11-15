Marburg virus disease outbreak confirmed in Ethiopia

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
09:13 AM • 10134 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
07:45 AM • 15219 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 32590 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 51253 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 37891 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 33610 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 27847 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18551 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 54905 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 49463 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany allocates 150 million euros for American weapons for UkraineNovember 15, 03:21 AM • 4110 views
US successfully tests B61-12 tactical thermonuclear aerial bomb: detailsNovember 15, 04:58 AM • 12586 views
Scientists have discovered a way to curb anxiety by influencing brain neuronsNovember 15, 05:29 AM • 6678 views
Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district - State Emergency ServicePhotoNovember 15, 05:46 AM • 7682 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: death toll rises to 707:49 AM • 10565 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 54908 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 49467 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 37002 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 61608 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 289616 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Hanno Pevkur
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 16901 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 54908 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 21835 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 38275 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 85563 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Marburg virus disease outbreak confirmed in Ethiopia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

An outbreak of Marburg virus has been confirmed in Ethiopia after samples of viral hemorrhagic fever were detected. The WHO reported that the virus is the same strain as during previous outbreaks in East Africa, with nine cases in the southern region.

Marburg virus disease outbreak confirmed in Ethiopia

Ethiopia has confirmed its first outbreak of Marburg virus disease. The country quickly detected the virus and initiated containment measures. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Ethiopia confirmed its first outbreak of Marburg virus disease after sending samples from a cluster of suspected viral hemorrhagic fever cases for testing earlier this week

- the publication writes.

The World Health Organization reported that the virus is the same strain reported during previous outbreaks in other East African countries.

Nine cases, including among healthcare workers, have been reported in Ethiopia's southern region near South Sudan. WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated that Ethiopia quickly detected the virus and initiated containment measures.

Africa is experiencing the largest cholera outbreak in a quarter of a century13.11.25, 21:37 • 2428 views

Last year, Rwanda experienced its first outbreak of the highly virulent disease due to mining activities in a cave inhabited by fruit bats. Once transmitted to humans, this often severe and even fatal disease spreads among people through direct contact with bodily fluids or contaminated materials.

Initial symptoms include high fever, severe headache, and muscle pain, and many patients develop severe bleeding within a week of onset. There is no approved treatment, although various therapies have been used in compassionate care settings.

Recall

As a result of a suspected Marburg virus outbreak in northwestern Tanzania, according to the World Health Organization, nine people were infected, eight of whom died, weeks after an outbreak was declared over in neighboring Rwanda.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

HealthNews of the World
Animals
South Sudan
Tanzania
World Health Organization
Bloomberg L.P.
Rwanda
Ethiopia