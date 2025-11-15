Marburg virus disease outbreak confirmed in Ethiopia

Ethiopia has confirmed its first outbreak of Marburg virus disease. The country quickly detected the virus and initiated containment measures. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Ethiopia confirmed its first outbreak of Marburg virus disease after sending samples from a cluster of suspected viral hemorrhagic fever cases for testing earlier this week - the publication writes.

The World Health Organization reported that the virus is the same strain reported during previous outbreaks in other East African countries.

Nine cases, including among healthcare workers, have been reported in Ethiopia's southern region near South Sudan. WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention stated that Ethiopia quickly detected the virus and initiated containment measures.

Africa is experiencing the largest cholera outbreak in a quarter of a century

Last year, Rwanda experienced its first outbreak of the highly virulent disease due to mining activities in a cave inhabited by fruit bats. Once transmitted to humans, this often severe and even fatal disease spreads among people through direct contact with bodily fluids or contaminated materials.

Initial symptoms include high fever, severe headache, and muscle pain, and many patients develop severe bleeding within a week of onset. There is no approved treatment, although various therapies have been used in compassionate care settings.

Recall

As a result of a suspected Marburg virus outbreak in northwestern Tanzania, according to the World Health Organization, nine people were infected, eight of whom died, weeks after an outbreak was declared over in neighboring Rwanda.