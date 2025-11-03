How to improve sleep: 9 habits that will really help

$42.080.01
48.980.00
uken
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 9372 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 13034 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 15255 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 15643 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24565 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 15380 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 14723 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28398 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33178 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29735 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 37032 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 45137 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 23624 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 35173 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 19355 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 9346 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24544 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 19546 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 35376 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 45343 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Kim Kardashian
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 5156 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 14087 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 23777 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 29333 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 50479 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
S-400 missile system
YouTube

How to improve sleep: 9 habits that will really help

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1234 views

Yuriy Flomin, an expert at the WHO Bureau in Ukraine and a neurologist, spoke about 9 habits for improving sleep. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and avoiding alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine before bed.

How to improve sleep: 9 habits that will really help

The material from the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, transmitted by UNN, discusses how to improve the process of falling asleep and get a full night's rest.

Details

Yuriy Flomin, an expert from the World Health Organization Bureau in Ukraine and a neurologist, explained how to fall asleep more easily, not wake up at night, and feel refreshed in the morning.

The specialist noted 9 main tips related to a person's daily habits.

  1. It is important to maintain a consistent sleep schedule. "Go to bed and wake up at the same time — even on weekends," the material emphasizes. Especially if you have trouble sleeping. "Many people think that they can 'catch up on sleep' on weekends, but this often disrupts the natural sleep rhythm," the specialist points out.
    1. Alcohol is not a sleeping pill; it disrupts the cyclical sequence of sleep stages. "Alcohol has a short-term hypnotic effect. But. The body quickly breaks down ethanol, and when its level in the blood decreases, a person wakes up." Usually, after consuming alcohol, people sleep for only 2–4 hours, after which it becomes difficult to fall asleep again. Frequent alcohol consumption causes addiction and has many other negative health consequences. It is better to completely abstain from alcohol if you have significant sleep problems.
      1. Limit caffeine and nicotine before bed. "The half-life of caffeine is approximately 5 hours on average — this means that even after this time, half of the substance will remain in the body, which can affect sleep. Therefore, people sensitive to caffeine should refrain from drinking coffee for 5 hours before bed or even longer." Nicotine, like caffeine, is a stimulant of the nervous system. Its use (smoking or using other nicotine products) before bed significantly impairs the quality of night rest. It is necessary to completely eliminate nicotine at least 90 minutes before going to bed. However, it is worth remembering: nicotine is harmful to health regardless of the time of day, so you should completely give it up.
        1. Only go to bed if you intend to sleep.

          People with chronic insomnia are not recommended to lie in bed if they do not plan to fall asleep. The idea is simple: the bed where you sleep at night should only be associated with sleep. This forms a conditioned reflex — when you lie down on it, the brain receives the signal "time to sleep."

          - the advice states. 

          Global warming could double cases of sleep apnea by the end of the century - study18.06.25, 12:15 • 2718 views

          Among the neurologist's other 5 tips for healthy sleep:

          • spend a few hours in daylight;

            For melatonin to be produced at night, the brain must receive a sufficient amount of light stimuli through the retina during the day. That is, a person must spend at least an hour, or preferably 2–3 hours a day, in bright light — outdoors or near a window. This is especially necessary for people who sleep poorly.

            - advises the specialist. 
            • engage in physical activity, but not before bed;

              Sometimes it seems strange that even when you are very tired, it is difficult to fall asleep. This happens when a person is overwhelmed with emotions or feels pain. On the other hand, real physical fatigue helps you fall asleep faster. My patients who have sleep problems, after rehabilitation sessions and a gradual increase in physical activity, fall asleep much faster. The main thing is not to exercise directly before bed.

              • don't sleep long during the day.

                If you didn't get enough sleep at night, it's natural to want to catch up during the day. However, prolonged daytime "catching up" (2–5 hours) leads to sleep disturbances the next night. As a result, a vicious circle arises: poor night sleep leads to daytime sleep, and it — to even worse night sleep, and day seems to change places with night. Therefore, it is better to avoid long daytime sleep. If night sleep was short, stay awake until evening and go to bed a little earlier — for example, at 7:30–8:00 PM. This way you will restore night sleep without interrupting it with daytime "catching up."

                - explains the specialist.

                The neurologist also advises making the room where you sleep cool, quiet, and dark. Use blackout curtains or blinds so that light from the street, for example from streetlights, does not interfere with sleep. If possible, ensure the quietest possible environment in the bedroom.

                And it is also worth coming up with your own evening ritual that will help you prepare for sleep.

                • take a warm shower before bed;
                  • drink a cup of herbal tea or milk;
                    • listen to calm music;
                      • read a book or take a 15-minute walk in the fresh air.

                        Everyone should find what helps them and practice it regularly, - summarizes the specialist.

                        Recall

                        Insufficient sleep can lead to overeating and weight gain. 47% of Ukrainians reported sleep problems in 2023, compared to 41% in 2022, due to stress and anxiety related to the war.

                        Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system19.09.25, 09:26 • 79364 views

                        Ihor Telezhnikov

                        HealthLife hack
                        War in Ukraine
                        World Health Organization
                        Ukraine