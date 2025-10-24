Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 104 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 14331 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 15203 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 14953 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 25164 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 61983 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 26760 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20269 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21906 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31864 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5m/s
79%
740mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on SundayOctober 24, 07:11 AM • 33870 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 39135 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv regionOctober 24, 07:48 AM • 37436 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussedOctober 24, 07:50 AM • 40545 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 27579 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 14309 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 17485 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 18217 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 61968 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 59155 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Oleh Kiper
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 4836 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 20618 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 39259 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 30291 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 34290 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Su-34
Film

Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Polio vaccination coverage in the European Region has reached its lowest level since 2017, leaving approximately 450,000 infants vulnerable. Poliovirus remains endemic in several Asian countries, posing a risk to Europe.

Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia

Polio vaccination coverage in the European Region, according to the latest annual WHO statistics, is at its lowest level since 2017. At the same time, in several Asian countries, poliovirus remains endemic, which also highlights its danger to European countries.

UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

The World Health Organization (WHO) Bureau in Europe on Friday, October 24, warned of persistent gaps in polio vaccination coverage in the region. Last year, polio vaccination coverage in Europe and Central Asia declined, leaving about 450,000 infants vulnerable to this highly contagious disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

Although the region has been declared polio-free since 2002, efforts to globally eradicate and maintain the status at the required level have not been observed for a long time.

In 2024, the European Region recorded the lowest polio vaccination coverage since 2017. This refers to 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia. This level is 93%.

First case of polio in a child in 25 years detected in Gaza Strip17.08.24, 03:47 • 25027 views

Against the backdrop of an alarming overall decline in routine childhood immunization, and with poliovirus present in Afghanistan and Pakistan (the only countries where it remains endemic), this is a worrying sign. There is always a risk that cases will be imported from these more distant Asian countries to Europe. And with gaps in vaccination, the virus will begin to spread among the unvaccinated.

Recall

300,000 doses of oral polio vaccine (OPV) arrived in Ukraine in April 2025 as humanitarian aid from UNICEF.

The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed28.02.25, 10:00 • 30131 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
charity
World Health Organization
UNICEF
Afghanistan
Asia
Europe
Ukraine
Pakistan