03:27 PM • 4786 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
02:53 PM • 10284 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11509 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
02:12 PM • 18578 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14088 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
01:00 PM • 13968 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27911 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32874 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29612 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25274 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
02:12 PM • 18578 views
The Guardian

Maldives bans smoking for anyone born after 2007 - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The Maldives has introduced a historic ban on smoking, selling, and buying tobacco products for anyone born after January 1, 2007, including foreign tourists. This makes the country the first in the world to effectively create a tobacco-free generation.

Maldives bans smoking for anyone born after 2007 - BBC

The Maldives has introduced a historic ban on smoking, selling, and purchasing tobacco products for anyone born after January 1, 2007. The restriction also applies to foreign tourists, making the country the first in the world to effectively create a tobacco-free generation. This was reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Health of the Maldives announced that from now on, the use, sale, or purchase of any tobacco products in the country will be illegal for the younger generation, regardless of citizenship.

The agency explained that this step "reflects the government's firm commitment to protecting youth from the harm of tobacco" and complies with the state's obligations under the World Health Organization's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

Only 2.2% of Ukrainians stopped using electronic cigarettes after the ban – results of a social survey05.06.25, 13:15 • 2174 views

As Ahmed Afaal, Deputy Head of the Tobacco Control Council of the Republic of Maldives, noted, last year's ban on the use of electronic cigarettes was "a good step towards a generation that does not consume tobacco." According to him, the new law applies to all types of tobacco, and retailers are obliged to check the age of buyers before selling.

Every fifth teenager in Ukraine smokes electronic cigarettes - Ministry of Health report01.06.25, 02:53 • 4077 views

The WHO welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that the Framework Convention "provides a global response to a global problem – the tobacco epidemic." The Maldivian government expects that the ban will help reduce the prevalence of smoking among young people, strengthen the healthcare system, and set an example for other countries seeking to limit tobacco addiction.

Ukraine proposes a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes: what it's about30.07.25, 10:10 • 5031 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
World Health Organization
Maldives
Ukraine