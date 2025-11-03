Maldives bans smoking for anyone born after 2007 - BBC

The Maldives has introduced a historic ban on smoking, selling, and purchasing tobacco products for anyone born after January 1, 2007. The restriction also applies to foreign tourists, making the country the first in the world to effectively create a tobacco-free generation. This was reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Health of the Maldives announced that from now on, the use, sale, or purchase of any tobacco products in the country will be illegal for the younger generation, regardless of citizenship.

The agency explained that this step "reflects the government's firm commitment to protecting youth from the harm of tobacco" and complies with the state's obligations under the World Health Organization's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

As Ahmed Afaal, Deputy Head of the Tobacco Control Council of the Republic of Maldives, noted, last year's ban on the use of electronic cigarettes was "a good step towards a generation that does not consume tobacco." According to him, the new law applies to all types of tobacco, and retailers are obliged to check the age of buyers before selling.

The WHO welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that the Framework Convention "provides a global response to a global problem – the tobacco epidemic." The Maldivian government expects that the ban will help reduce the prevalence of smoking among young people, strengthen the healthcare system, and set an example for other countries seeking to limit tobacco addiction.

