Only 2.2% of Ukrainians stopped using electronic cigarettes after the ban – results of a social survey

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%
11:02 AM • 3530 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 32915 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 31873 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM • 30436 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 56649 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 91114 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 60490 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 57752 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 51003 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 32328 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
5.3m/s
37%
753mm
Popular news

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 52743 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

June 5, 02:33 AM • 32453 views

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

June 5, 03:29 AM • 6676 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

08:57 AM • 18999 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 17059 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 66179 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 79214 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 140285 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 181002 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 285960 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Yulia Sviridenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 17073 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 42135 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 89094 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 285960 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 158844 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

MIM-104 Patriot

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Only 2.2% of Ukrainians stopped using electronic cigarettes after the ban – results of a social survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

About 70% of Ukrainians know about the ban on flavored e-cigarettes, but only 2.2% have given them up. Manufacturers are circumventing the law by offering self-mixes, which requires control and information.

Only 2.2% of Ukrainians stopped using electronic cigarettes after the ban – results of a social survey

About 70% of flavored e-cigarette users in Ukraine know that they are banned in Ukraine, but only 2.2% of consumers have stopped using them after the ban. This was announced at a press conference on the results of the national survey "What Ukrainians think about initiatives in the field of smoking control", which was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on April 2-20 by order of the public organization "European Choice of Ukraine", reports UNN.

Details

Most respondents started using nicotine-containing products with cigarettes. At the same time, we are concerned about the increasing consumption of flavored e-cigarettes, although their sale in Ukraine has been completely banned for almost a year. The problem is the weak control of the circulation of flavored e-cigarettes, which are currently sold completely uncontrolled

– said Taras Klymenko, head of the public organization "European Choice of Ukraine."

According to him, e-cigarette manufacturers have found a way to circumvent the law by offering consumers so-called self-mixes, when they buy a set of components and mix them together themselves.

Such products may be dangerous at all, because the concentration of harmful or even prohibited substances cannot be controlled. We need better control of circulation and educational work so that consumers are aware of the risks

- said Klymenko.

The volume of refill containers for electronic cigarettes, according to Ukrainian legislation, cannot exceed 10 ml, the volume of disposable cartridges - 2 ml. Only a quarter of respondents use the volumes allowed by law.

According to the survey, if flavored sticks are banned, except for tobacco flavor, less than 9% of users of these products answered that they would stop using tobacco and nicotine products, 17.6% of consumers will try to find flavored prohibited sticks, and 33.8% said that they will switch to legal tobacco flavors. 12.7% of consumers are ready to switch to cigarettes, and another 8.3% ˗ to illegal flavored electronic cigarettes.

Given that more than 65% of the stick market is made up of flavored sticks, the transition of a significant proportion of consumers of this product to the shadow segment (e-cigarettes or contraband sticks) in the event of a ban will lead to multi-billion dollar losses to the state budget, negative consequences for the economy and an increase in the level of the illegal market. Regarding the statement about the cessation of tobacco products in the event of such a ban, it should be treated with caution - unfortunately, only a small proportion of smokers actually quit using tobacco and nicotine, even if they have such intentions

– said Klymenko.

Only 18% of respondents consider the ban on flavors to be an effective way to reduce smoking. While more than two-thirds (66%) agreed that consumers will simply find workarounds, such as buying flavored capsules for use with nicotine-containing products. Among respondents who regularly use flavored nicotine-containing products, more than 80% do not consider the ban on flavors to be an effective way to reduce the level.

Society expects from state policy not only prohibitions, but also more systematic educational work. Only 16% of respondents believe that the Ukrainian government is making progress in reducing the number of smokers in the country. Experience with e-cigarettes has proved that bans are not always effective — we also need control of circulation and informing both young people and adults

– Klymenko explained.

Addition

The face-to-face survey was conducted in all regions of Ukraine among 1,507 respondents aged 18 and over in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine, using a stratified multi-stage sample with random selection at the first stages of sample formation and a quota method of selecting respondents at the final stage. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022.

How to quit smoking: 8 steps to quit a bad habit31.05.25, 13:00 • 3910 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9