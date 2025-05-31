How to quit smoking: 8 steps to quit a bad habit

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health shared 8 steps to help you quit smoking, UNN reports.

May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. The Public Health Center annually supports the initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) and once again reminds: there is no safe smoking.

Anyone can quit smoking, regardless of their smoking history. Some people succeed the first time, others need more effort. The main thing is not to stop trying, because with each attempt you get closer to complete failure - noted in the Public Health Center.

The Public Health Center spoke about 8 steps that can help you quit smoking:

Step 1. Set a date to quit

Choose a day within the next two weeks - this will help you tune in and not postpone the decision.

Step 2. Tell your loved ones and friends

You will be supported - this is important. Also, ask friends and relatives who smoke not to create temptations for you.

Step 3. Define motivation

Write down the reasons why you want to quit smoking. For example, write: "I want to be able to climb stairs without shortness of breath", "For each unbought pack I will save at least UAH 100. In a month, I will collect 3,000 and be able to buy myself new sneakers/concert tickets/donate more to the Armed Forces" etc. Read your notes in difficult moments.

Step 4. Identify situations that provoke smoking

Analyze when you smoke most often: due to strong emotions, during breaks at work or in company. Awareness of such situations will help to better avoid the risk of smoking.

Step 5. Prepare for a strong desire to smoke

A strong desire to smoke lasts only a few minutes. It is important to have a plan to resist it. For example, if you smoke for pleasure or relaxation, come up with an alternative pleasant activity, such as watching videos and memes; if you smoke because you want to hold something in your mouth, take a toothpick instead of a cigarette; if you relieve stress by smoking, try breathing exercises, occupy your hands with a fidget toy, etc.

Step 6. Remove everything related to smoking

Throw away cigarettes, hide lighters and ashtrays. Clean the space, wash things that smell of tobacco.

Step 7. Reward yourself for achievements

Give yourself pleasures for holding on: a trip to the cinema, a new book or other reward.

Step 8. Ask for help - it's not a shame

In addition, there are mobile applications, consultations with doctors, psychologists, and support groups. It is normal to seek help to overcome addiction.

Another useful tool to quit smoking is the website "I'm quitting smoking!", a professional state resource for those who want to get rid of nicotine addiction.

Also, to get support in the process of quitting, you can contact self-help groups. For example, in the community of Anonymous Nicotine Addicts in Ukraine (NickA), help comes directly from people who have been able to overcome tobacco addiction.