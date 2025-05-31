How to quit smoking: 8 steps to quit a bad habit

$41.530.00
Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 6990 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 33365 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 81447 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 85171 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 81448 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 121440 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 110136 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 62086 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 34243 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31408 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Russia attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones: what is known about the night attack

May 31, 12:30 AM • 6292 views

Talks in Istanbul: Russia continues to set uncompromising terms for Ukraine - ISW

May 31, 12:56 AM • 3756 views

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 31, 02:31 AM • 14899 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" from a distance of 70 kilometers

May 31, 03:06 AM • 10463 views

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

May 31, 03:26 AM • 14029 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 72024 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 93140 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 103452 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 121440 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 110136 views
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 35945 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 71313 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 60131 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 134984 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 126562 views
How to quit smoking: 8 steps to quit a bad habit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine shared 8 steps to quit smoking, reminding of the harm of tobacco. It is important to determine the date of quitting, enlist support and avoid provocative situations.

How to quit smoking: 8 steps to quit a bad habit

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health shared 8 steps to help you quit smoking, UNN reports.

Details

May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. The Public Health Center annually supports the initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) and once again reminds: there is no safe smoking.

Anyone can quit smoking, regardless of their smoking history. Some people succeed the first time, others need more effort. The main thing is not to stop trying, because with each attempt you get closer to complete failure

-  noted in the Public Health Center.

The Public Health Center spoke about 8 steps that can help you quit smoking:

Step 1. Set a date to quit

Choose a day within the next two weeks - this will help you tune in and not postpone the decision.

Step 2. Tell your loved ones and friends

You will be supported - this is important. Also, ask friends and relatives who smoke not to create temptations for you.

Step 3. Define motivation

Write down the reasons why you want to quit smoking. For example, write: "I want to be able to climb stairs without shortness of breath", "For each unbought pack I will save at least UAH 100. In a month, I will collect 3,000 and be able to buy myself new sneakers/concert tickets/donate more to the Armed Forces" etc. Read your notes in difficult moments.

Step 4. Identify situations that provoke smoking

Analyze when you smoke most often: due to strong emotions, during breaks at work or in company. Awareness of such situations will help to better avoid the risk of smoking.

Step 5. Prepare for a strong desire to smoke

A strong desire to smoke lasts only a few minutes. It is important to have a plan to resist it. For example, if you smoke for pleasure or relaxation, come up with an alternative pleasant activity, such as watching videos and memes; if you smoke because you want to hold something in your mouth, take a toothpick instead of a cigarette; if you relieve stress by smoking, try breathing exercises, occupy your hands with a fidget toy, etc.

Step 6. Remove everything related to smoking

Throw away cigarettes, hide lighters and ashtrays. Clean the space, wash things that smell of tobacco.

Step 7. Reward yourself for achievements

Give yourself pleasures for holding on: a trip to the cinema, a new book or other reward.

Step 8. Ask for help - it's not a shame

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

In addition, there are mobile applications, consultations with doctors, psychologists, and support groups. It is normal to seek help to overcome addiction.

Another useful tool to quit smoking is the website "I'm quitting smoking!", a professional state resource for those who want to get rid of nicotine addiction.

Also, to get support in the process of quitting, you can contact self-help groups. For example, in the community of Anonymous Nicotine Addicts in Ukraine (NickA), help comes directly from people who have been able to overcome tobacco addiction.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

