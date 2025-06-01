Every fifth teenager in Ukraine smokes electronic cigarettes - Ministry of Health report

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
May 31, 04:00 PM • 34693 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 60727 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 72129 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 80365 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 116005 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 140844 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 129078 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109431 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 280897 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 191802 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
76%
750mm
Popular news

The Guardian has named a possible reason why Germany is not ready to give Ukraine Taurus

May 31, 02:13 PM • 49987 views

Two services have been added to the Reserve+ application

May 31, 03:12 PM • 18767 views

China criticizes Macron for comparing Ukraine and Taiwan: this is double standards

May 31, 03:43 PM • 29847 views

Occupants hit Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: there is a wounded person, houses are on fire

May 31, 04:52 PM • 7432 views

In Germany, a plane piloted by a 71-year-old woman crashed into a house, there are victims

May 31, 05:34 PM • 4154 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 152741 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 173613 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 181803 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 280897 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 191802 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 34693 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 71943 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 106061 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 91526 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 164084 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

Every fifth teenager in Ukraine smokes electronic cigarettes - Ministry of Health report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The prevalence of smoking among adolescents in Ukraine is stable, but every fifth person uses electronic cigarettes. The Ministry of Health emphasizes the importance of protecting children from tobacco addiction.

Every fifth teenager in Ukraine smokes electronic cigarettes - Ministry of Health report

The prevalence of cigarette smoking among Ukrainian adolescents has remained stable over the past seven years – 12% of schoolchildren have this harmful habit. At the same time, almost every fifth (19.6%) uses electronic cigarettes. This is reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Ukraine, referring to the results of the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that since 2005, Ukraine has made significant progress in reducing the prevalence of smoking among adolescents. If previously every fourth schoolchild (24%) had this harmful habit, in 2017 this number decreased to 9.2%.

Adolescents and children are very vulnerable, and the future of our country depends on them and their health. Nicotine negatively affects the nervous and cardiovascular systems and forms an addiction that often lasts a lifetime. So it is our responsibility to protect children and adolescents by creating a safe and healthy environment for them without tobacco. This includes not only banning smoking in public places, but also aggressive marketing of tobacco and nicotine-containing products. I am confident that together we will achieve our goal

- said Tetyana Skapa, Director of the Department of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Despite the fact that experts note a stable level of smoking prevalence among Ukrainian adolescents, a survey conducted in 2023 showed that 12.3% of students resort to this method of tobacco use.

Every fifth adolescent surveyed (19.6%) admitted to using electronic cigarettes. This figure has slightly increased compared to 2017 (18.4%), when these data were collected for the first time.

New research: every cigarette takes 20 minutes of life30.12.24, 10:34 • 22941 view

The authors of the study noted that about half of adolescent smokers (47%) want to quit smoking. At the same time, they are more likely than adults to use alternative tobacco and nicotine products.

The survey showed that 6.9% of adolescents use heat-not-burn tobacco products (HNB), 5.1% use smokeless tobacco, and 2.9% use nicotine pouches.

Despite the positioning of tobacco and nicotine products for adults, there is an obvious trend of targeting young people by the manufacturers of these products. Unfortunately, the marketing efforts of manufacturers are having an effect - more and more young people are being drawn into the use of tobacco and nicotine

- the statement reads.

It is reported that the ongoing full-scale war and humanitarian crisis, which create significant challenges in the implementation of health policies, have an obvious negative impact on the prevalence of smoking.

International studies show that any tobacco heating system is dangerous and does not reduce the risks of smoking. The responsibility of adults is to teach children to be responsible for their health (including mental health), this will help adolescents avoid the bright traps of tobacco industry marketing. Otherwise, this will lead to irreversible negative changes in the health of the younger generation of Ukrainians. Therefore, our task is to teach adolescents to form critical thinking about smoking

- noted Oleksandr Yurchenko, Deputy Director General of the Public Health Center.

According to the Ministry of Health, in 2022–2023, Ukraine has already taken important steps in strengthening anti-tobacco legislation and on the path to European integration: it has introduced new graphic warnings, restrictions on the marketing of tobacco and nicotine products, banned aromatic additives in cigarettes, and continued to increase excise taxes.

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking 31.05.25, 08:00 • 80298 views

The Ministry of Health informed that Ukraine has made noticeable progress in the fight against tobacco smoking among young people. But the growing popularity of electronic devices for tobacco consumption requires new approaches. Systematic prevention, information campaigns and strict adherence to legislation remain key factors in preserving achievements and protecting the health of the next generation.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the claim about the safety of tobacco products for electric heating (HNB) has no scientific confirmation. Despite the lack of long-term studies, it is already known that any heating of tobacco is harmful.

How to quit smoking: 8 steps to quit a bad habit31.05.25, 12:00 • 3134 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9