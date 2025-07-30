$41.790.01
Ukraine proposes a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes: what it's about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1798 views

Bill No. 13548 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to ban the production, import, and circulation of electronic cigarettes, refill containers, and liquids for them. The document also provides for liability for violating the new norms, including penalties.

Ukraine proposes a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes: what it's about

A bill banning electronic cigarettes, refill containers, and liquids for them has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by UNN with reference to the VR.

Details

A number of MPs registered the corresponding bill No. 13548 of July 28 on introducing a ban on the production, import, and circulation of electronic cigarettes, refill containers, and liquids used in electronic cigarettes in Ukraine.

The bill also proposes to ban any form of state support in this area, establish responsibility for violating new norms, including penalties.

The explanatory note to the bill states that, according to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, more than 70% of daily smokers aged 18-29 use electronic smoking devices: 37% of respondents use tobacco products for electric heating, and 36% use electronic cigarettes.

Among adolescents aged 13-15, 40% have used e-cigarettes at least once, and about 20% are current users. Half of the surveyed adolescents aged 15-16 had experience smoking e-cigarettes, and every fifth (19%) used them in the last 30 days.

Electronic cigarettes are devices that create an aerosol by heating a liquid. These liquids may contain nicotine (cases have been established where "nicotine-free" products also contained nicotine), as well as other chemicals. The main ingredients of the liquids - propylene glycol and glycerin - provide flavor properties and intense evaporation, but studies indicate their toxicity. Tocopherol (vitamin E) can cause irritation when inhaled, and acetaldehyde and formaldehyde are carcinogens.

Only 2.2% of Ukrainians stopped using electronic cigarettes after the ban – results of a social survey05.06.25, 13:15 • 2075 views

The explanatory note states that despite the fact that electronic cigarettes are a relatively new product, there is already undeniable evidence that their use poses a serious health risk. Several diseases associated with the use of electronic cigarettes have been noted, including:

  • EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury). In 2019, an outbreak of lung disease associated with the use of electronic cigarettes, particularly with the use of vitamin E acetate, was recorded in the United States. About 3,000 cases were registered, of which almost 70 were fatal. 15% of patients were under 18 years old. Symptoms included shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, tachycardia;
    • bronchiolitis obliterans - a disease affecting the small airways, often caused by exposure to diacetyl. This substance is used to flavor liquids for electronic cigarettes, and was previously used in popcorn production, which gave the disease its second name, "popcorn lung";
      • lipoid pneumonia - a disease that develops due to the entry of fatty substances, including oils contained in liquids for electronic cigarettes, into the lungs. This causes an inflammatory reaction in the lungs.

        In addition, the authors of the bill emphasize that in Ukraine, the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors is prohibited, but control is weak, and young people easily gain access.

        Every fifth teenager in Ukraine smokes electronic cigarettes - Ministry of Health report01.06.25, 02:53 • 4026 views

        Addition

        As of July 11, 2023, a ban on advertising tobacco products, the sale of flavored cigarettes, and responsibility for smoking electronic cigarettes in public places came into force in Ukraine.

        Anna Murashko

        SocietyPoliticsHealth
        Verkhovna Rada
        United States
        Ukraine