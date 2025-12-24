Nine-valent HPV vaccine arrived in Ukraine for mandatory vaccination starting in 2026

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

The nine-valent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine has already arrived in Ukraine at the warehouse of Medical Procurement of Ukraine. By the end of December, the drug will be distributed to the regions to start mandatory vaccination of girls aged 12–13 from January 1, 2026, according to the updated Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

The vaccine was purchased by Medical Procurement of Ukraine at the request of the Ministry of Health in July 2025. The purchase was made under a managed access agreement mechanism for a period of two years.

The first batch of the vaccine from Medical Procurement of Ukraine will be delivered to the regions by the end of December in coordination with the Public Health Center of Ukraine. The delivery of the remaining volumes is planned for the summer of 2026. Vaccination will be free of charge and will become mandatory for girls aged 12–13.

The purchased vaccine has the trade name "Gardasil" and is manufactured by the American company Merck Sharp & Dohme. It provides protection against nine types of HPV, including the highly oncogenic types 16 and 18. According to WHO data, HPV causes up to 70% of cervical cancer cases.

According to the National Cancer Registry, about three thousand malignant neoplasms of the cervix are registered annually in Ukraine. And according to WHO data, the mortality rate from this disease exceeds the average indicator for the EU by 2.5 times.

According to WHO data, free single-dose HPV vaccination for girls according to the national calendar is carried out in 84 countries. In total, HPV vaccination is included in the national immunization programs of 149 countries worldwide, according to the Ministry of Health post.

Additionally

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of viruses that affect the skin and mucous membranes and are mainly transmitted sexually. HPV infection can lead to the appearance of benign formations (e.g., warts) or the development of oncological diseases.

There are over 200 types of HPV, which are divided into high and low oncogenic risk groups. According to a WHO report, in 2019, HPV caused about 620,000 cases of cancer in women and 70,000 in men, with cervical cancer being the fourth most common among women.

Recall

