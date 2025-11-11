$41.960.02
07:55 PM • 4090 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
04:14 PM • 17924 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 28698 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 42485 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 29134 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 44931 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 36580 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 22516 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 24508 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 26058 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Great Britain cuts funding for the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 15% – to 850 million pounds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

In Britain, the government is reducing its contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria by 15%, allocating 850 million pounds sterling for the period 2026–2028.

Great Britain cuts funding for the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 15% – to 850 million pounds

The UK government has reduced its contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria by 15%, allocating £850 million for the period 2026–2028. This is another aid cut related to the reorientation of the budget towards defense spending. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Global Fund, based in Geneva, is a key global health initiative. According to the British government, the new contribution will help "save up to 1.3 million lives and prevent 22 million new infections," which is "only 5% less" than the previous funding level.

Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia24.10.25, 15:52 • 31868 views

Earlier, the UK had already cut support – from £1 billion in 2023–2025, which was a third less than in the previous 2019 cycle. This reflects a general decrease in international aid to 0.3% of GNI, aimed at strengthening the defense budget due to increased geopolitical tensions.

Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV06.11.25, 04:50 • 18190 views

Meanwhile, other donors are also reducing contributions: Germany has allocated €1 billion (300 million less than before), and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has confirmed $912 million – at the level of the previous cycle.

The UK and South Africa plan to hold a joint summit in Johannesburg this month to attract new grants to the Global Fund.

Stepan Haftko

