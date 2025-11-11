Great Britain cuts funding for the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria by 15% – to 850 million pounds

The UK government has reduced its contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria by 15%, allocating £850 million for the period 2026–2028. This is another aid cut related to the reorientation of the budget towards defense spending. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The Global Fund, based in Geneva, is a key global health initiative. According to the British government, the new contribution will help "save up to 1.3 million lives and prevent 22 million new infections," which is "only 5% less" than the previous funding level.

Earlier, the UK had already cut support – from £1 billion in 2023–2025, which was a third less than in the previous 2019 cycle. This reflects a general decrease in international aid to 0.3% of GNI, aimed at strengthening the defense budget due to increased geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, other donors are also reducing contributions: Germany has allocated €1 billion (300 million less than before), and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has confirmed $912 million – at the level of the previous cycle.

The UK and South Africa plan to hold a joint summit in Johannesburg this month to attract new grants to the Global Fund.