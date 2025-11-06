ukenru
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Publications
Exclusives
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Cologne researchers have discovered the 04A06 antibody, which effectively prevents HIV from entering cells by neutralizing 98% of virus variants. This discovery is promising for passive immunization but requires further research.

Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV

German scientists from the University Hospital Cologne have discovered an antibody that can neutralize up to 98% of HIV variants and could become the basis for new treatments or prevention methods for the infection. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Researchers analyzed blood samples from 32 individuals – all of whom were infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), but their bodies managed to independently produce a powerful and coordinated immune response.

From these samples, over 800 different anti-HIV antibodies were obtained, and one of them – 04A06 – proved capable of effectively preventing the virus from entering the body's cells. In experiments, it was able to neutralize 98% of HIV variants

- writes DW.

Scientists deciphered the mechanism of synthesis of this antibody and reproduced it in the laboratory.

Although there are other anti-HIV antibodies, 04A06 "is definitely one of the most promising in this group

- said Alexandra Trkola, director of the Institute of Medical Virology at the University of Zurich. 

At the same time, both she and Christoph Spinner, head of the infectious diseases department at the Technical University of Munich clinic, emphasize that it is too early to draw definitive conclusions, and further research is needed.

It is noted that the antibody discovered by German scientists could potentially become a means of passive immunization – the introduction of ready-made antibodies into the body, which provide rapid but temporary protection against infection. Unlike active immunization through vaccination, it does not stimulate the body to produce its own antibodies. There is currently no effective vaccine against HIV, which causes the deadly acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Recently, a promising substance, lenacapavir, appeared, approved in Europe for pre-exposure prophylaxis of HIV – exclusively under medical supervision. However, whether this drug will become the long-awaited breakthrough in the fight against HIV/AIDS is still unknown.

Recall

In July 2025, 636 new cases of HIV infection were registered in Ukraine. 77 people died from AIDS-related diseases.

Vita Zelenetska

