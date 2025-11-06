Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV

German scientists from the University Hospital Cologne have discovered an antibody that can neutralize up to 98% of HIV variants and could become the basis for new treatments or prevention methods for the infection. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Researchers analyzed blood samples from 32 individuals – all of whom were infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), but their bodies managed to independently produce a powerful and coordinated immune response.

From these samples, over 800 different anti-HIV antibodies were obtained, and one of them – 04A06 – proved capable of effectively preventing the virus from entering the body's cells. In experiments, it was able to neutralize 98% of HIV variants - writes DW.

Scientists deciphered the mechanism of synthesis of this antibody and reproduced it in the laboratory.

Although there are other anti-HIV antibodies, 04A06 "is definitely one of the most promising in this group - said Alexandra Trkola, director of the Institute of Medical Virology at the University of Zurich.

At the same time, both she and Christoph Spinner, head of the infectious diseases department at the Technical University of Munich clinic, emphasize that it is too early to draw definitive conclusions, and further research is needed.

It is noted that the antibody discovered by German scientists could potentially become a means of passive immunization – the introduction of ready-made antibodies into the body, which provide rapid but temporary protection against infection. Unlike active immunization through vaccination, it does not stimulate the body to produce its own antibodies. There is currently no effective vaccine against HIV, which causes the deadly acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Recently, a promising substance, lenacapavir, appeared, approved in Europe for pre-exposure prophylaxis of HIV – exclusively under medical supervision. However, whether this drug will become the long-awaited breakthrough in the fight against HIV/AIDS is still unknown.

Recall

In July 2025, 636 new cases of HIV infection were registered in Ukraine. 77 people died from AIDS-related diseases.

