Updated Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations came into force in Ukraine

As of today, January 1, 2026, changes to the Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations have come into force in Ukraine, bringing national practice in line with European standards. This was reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The document defines a list of mandatory free vaccinations against 11 infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, viral hepatitis B, whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus, measles, polio, Hib infection, mumps, rubella, and human papillomavirus infection (HPV).

According to the WHO, vaccination is a safe way to protect against infections, preventing millions of deaths worldwide each year. The updated schedule aims to make the immunization process more convenient by reducing the number of doctor visits and injections.

Key changes in the vaccination schedule

One of the main innovations was the inclusion of vaccination against nine of the most oncogenic types of human papillomavirus in the Calendar. The procedure is intended for girls aged 12–13 and consists of one injection. This measure has been introduced to reduce the risks of morbidity and mortality from cervical cancer.

The timing of vaccination against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) has also been revised. From today, children will be vaccinated at 1 and 4 years of age, which ensures the formation of immunity at an earlier age.

Safety and combination drugs

According to the new rules, all polio vaccinations (at 2, 4, 6, 18 months and 6 years) will be carried out exclusively with inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). This drug is considered the most effective and safe for children.

Hepatitis B vaccination at 2, 4, 6, and 18 months will now be carried out using modern combination vaccines. This allows for maximum protection with fewer manipulations. All vaccines provided for by the updated Calendar are available in medical institutions and are provided to citizens free of charge.

