Updated Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations came into force in Ukraine

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
01:04 PM • 19479 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 21490 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 21532 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 20980 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 104430 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 110831 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 41637 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 39261 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34510 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27849 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0m/s
84%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 23188 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 76771 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 20953 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 18167 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 18163 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 18414 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 104373 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 63283 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 95739 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 93146 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Ankara
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 12314 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 25289 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 26742 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 63304 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 26677 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
YouTube
Heating

Updated Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations came into force in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

As of January 1, changes to the Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations came into force in Ukraine, aligning it with European standards. The document includes 11 mandatory free vaccinations, including a new vaccination against human papillomavirus infection for girls aged 12-13 and revised dates for MMR vaccination.

Updated Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations came into force in Ukraine

As of today, January 1, 2026, changes to the Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations have come into force in Ukraine, bringing national practice in line with European standards. This was reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The document defines a list of mandatory free vaccinations against 11 infectious diseases, including tuberculosis, viral hepatitis B, whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus, measles, polio, Hib infection, mumps, rubella, and human papillomavirus infection (HPV).

Medical Guarantees Program for 2026 increased by 9%: what is envisioned31.12.25, 16:39 • 2482 views

According to the WHO, vaccination is a safe way to protect against infections, preventing millions of deaths worldwide each year. The updated schedule aims to make the immunization process more convenient by reducing the number of doctor visits and injections.

Key changes in the vaccination schedule

One of the main innovations was the inclusion of vaccination against nine of the most oncogenic types of human papillomavirus in the Calendar. The procedure is intended for girls aged 12–13 and consists of one injection. This measure has been introduced to reduce the risks of morbidity and mortality from cervical cancer.

The timing of vaccination against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) has also been revised. From today, children will be vaccinated at 1 and 4 years of age, which ensures the formation of immunity at an earlier age.

Safety and combination drugs

According to the new rules, all polio vaccinations (at 2, 4, 6, 18 months and 6 years) will be carried out exclusively with inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). This drug is considered the most effective and safe for children.

Hepatitis B vaccination at 2, 4, 6, and 18 months will now be carried out using modern combination vaccines. This allows for maximum protection with fewer manipulations. All vaccines provided for by the updated Calendar are available in medical institutions and are provided to citizens free of charge.

Incidence of ARVI decreased: epidemic threshold exceeded in one region, influenza circulation in 1531.12.25, 17:04 • 2056 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyHealth
New Year
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Carcinoma
World Health Organization
Ukraine