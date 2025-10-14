$41.610.01
Cough syrup caused the death of over 20 children in India: WHO announced a thorough investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

At least 22 children have died in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The Indian regulator found diethylene glycol in three cough syrups produced in the country. The health organization calls for stricter controls and immediate reporting of the detection of these products in other countries.

Cough syrup caused the death of over 20 children in India: WHO announced a thorough investigation

The World Health Organization has called on relevant authorities to strengthen control over dangerous syrups, following a series of deaths in a state in central India, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

At least 22 children have died in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Three types of contaminated cough syrups produced in India are linked to their deaths.

According to information that became known the day before, Indian states banned cough syrup after it was confirmed that at least nine children died within two months after being prescribed the corresponding product.

In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada13.06.25, 21:18 • 57945 views

India's health regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, found diethylene glycol in these three cough syrups — a toxic substance that has also appeared in other contaminated products manufactured in India over the past several years.

Contaminated products were found in certain batches of COLDRIF, Respifresh TR, and ReLife drugs manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and Shape Pharma, the WHO said late Monday. These drugs were used to treat coughs, flu, and colds. The WHO reiterated that consuming syrups containing impurities such as diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol can cause acute kidney injury and even death.

- the warning states.

To date, the WHO has called on health authorities to strengthen controls and immediately report if these products are found in their countries. It is also planned to thoroughly evaluate any oral medicines from these manufacturing sites.

Recall

The World Health Organization has warned of drug shortages as a systemic problem affecting millions of patients in Europe and North America.

"Ketamine Queen" pleads guilty in case of "Friends" star Matthew Perry's death03.09.25, 15:29 • 3066 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
World Health Organization
India