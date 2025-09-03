$41.360.01
"Ketamine Queen" pleads guilty in case of "Friends" star Matthew Perry's death

Jaswinder Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," pleaded guilty to supplying drugs that led to the death of actor Matthew Perry. She faces up to 65 years in prison.

"Ketamine Queen" pleads guilty in case of "Friends" star Matthew Perry's death

In Los Angeles, 42-year-old Jaswinder Sangha, known on the streets as the "Ketamine Queen," was scheduled to appear in court. The woman pleaded guilty to illegally supplying drugs, including a fatal dose for actor Matthew Perry – the star of the cult series "Friends." This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Sangha reached an agreement with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty to five serious crimes: maintaining a "stash house" for drugs, illegal distribution of ketamine, and its sale, which led to death. She faces up to 65 years in prison.

The investigation established that in October 2023, through intermediaries, Sangha transferred at least 51 vials of ketamine, some of which ended up with Perry. The actor was injected with the drug at least three times, after which he lost consciousness and died in his own jacuzzi. Forensic experts confirmed: death occurred as a result of acute intoxication.

This is not the first known case in the activities of the "Ketamine Queen." In 2019, she also sold drugs to another person who died of an overdose.

In the case related to Perry's death, charges were brought against four more people – two doctors, the actor's personal assistant, and an intermediary, who are also awaiting sentencing.

Ketamine is officially used as an anesthetic and antidepressant, but in recent years it has gained popularity among recreational users. For Matthew Perry, who struggled with addiction for years, this drug proved fatal.

Recall

The star of the popular comedy series "Friends" Matthew Perry died from a drug overdose on the night of October 28, 2023.

On August 15, 2024, federal charges were brought against five individuals, including two doctors, in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry. They are accused of conspiring to distribute ketamine, which caused the death of the "Friends" star.

In January of this year, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe in "Friends," discovered a forgotten note from Matthew Perry in a cookie jar he gave her after filming the final episode of the TV series in 2004. The actress did not reveal the content of the note but shared touching memories of her colleague.

