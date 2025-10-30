Nearly 500 patients died in the main hospital of the Sudanese city of El Fasher after its capture by RSF forces

In the Sudanese city of El Fasher, recently captured by the paramilitary RSF in the war against the regular army, mass killings of people have occurred. More than 460 patients of the city's main hospital are reported dead "after attacks and abductions," UNN reports, citing RFI and DailyMail.

In Sudan, after the capture of El Fasher by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary forces, executions of civilians are taking place. More than 460 people have been killed in the city's main hospital, as confirmed by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to WHO reports, executions have been taking place in the city for several days. Starting Sunday, the maternity hospital in El Fasher suffered its "fourth attack in a month," resulting in "one nurse killed and three other medical workers injured."

Two days later, the attacks and executions continued:

Six medical workers, four doctors, a nurse, and a pharmacist were abducted... More than 460 patients and their escorts were shot dead in the hospital by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - DailyMail reports, citing World Health Organization data.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that WHO is "deeply shocked" by the massacre of over 460 people in the hospital.

Earlier, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that on Tuesday, RSF fighters "shot in cold blood everyone in the Saudi hospital, including patients, their escorts, and everyone present."

Footage from the scene, which appeared online, shows bodies of killed people scattered in the hospital corridors.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres reported on Monday that "violations of international humanitarian law" are occurring in Al-Fashir, and that North Darfur state, of which the city is the capital, has become an "epicenter of suffering."

The war in Sudan erupted in 2023 when the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces rebelled against each other.

Since then, Sudan has been embroiled in a power struggle between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the regular army and de facto leader of the country since the 2021 coup, and General Daglo.

The capture of El Fasher followed an 18-month siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and marks a turning point in the civil war.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 40,000 people have died as a result of the fighting in Sudan. But experts note that this is likely an underestimate.

Reports are coming from Sudan of ethnically motivated mass killings in Al-Fashir after the Rapid Support Forces took control of the city in Darfur.

