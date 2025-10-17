Wear Red Day, World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day: what is celebrated on October 17

Today, October 17, the world celebrates "Wear Red Day" or Red Clothes Day, World Trauma Day is held, and various events are held for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, writes UNN.

"Wear Red Day"

"Wear Red Day" or Red Clothes Day is an annual day of action aimed at expressing solidarity against racism, supporting equality and education on racial justice. "Wear Red Day" is celebrated annually on the third Friday of October.

The organizer is the charitable educational organization Show Racism the Red Card, which works in Great Britain and other countries, using the popularity of football to combat discrimination.

The first Wear Red Day was held in 2014. About 7,000 people participated then.

World Trauma Day

Every year, starting from 2011, World Trauma Day is held on October 17 around the world.

According to the World Health Organization, injuries are one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.

The main goal of today's information campaign is to draw public attention to the causes and consequences of injuries, as well as to draw attention to the problems of socialization of injured people, the quality of their lives.

World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day

Every year, on October 17, World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day is held, which aims to provide people with even more information about the importance, and sometimes the vital necessity, of donation.

Donation and transplantation play a critically important role in saving human lives. Unfortunately, there are still quite a lot of organ diseases that cannot be treated with medicines, but only require transplantation. Organ, tissue and blood donation saves lives.

In Ukraine, organ transplantation operations under the Medical Guarantees Program are performed in 40 medical institutions, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in 10. Most often, these are kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and bone marrow transplants.

In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

The event began to be celebrated in 1992 and is celebrated annually on October 17. The purpose of establishing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is to draw the attention of the international community to the socially vulnerable segments of the population of our planet and to remind that poverty is a violation of a person's right to a dignified life and that poverty must be fought.

On October 17, 1987, one hundred thousand human rights activists from different parts of the world gathered in Paris (Trocadero Square) to express their attitude towards poverty and to demand respect for human rights. At the same time, in the same square, a stone was laid in memory of this significant event.

Thus, the memory of the victims of poverty and hunger was honored. Since then, volunteers gather in the square and in other places around the world to show their support for poor people. One such stone is located in the garden of the central UN institutions.

Day of Remembrance of the Prophet Hosea

On October 17, in the church calendar, it is the day of remembrance of the holy prophet Hosea. He lived in the 11th century BC and was a prophet in the kingdom of Israel. Hosea was the son of Beeri, and his brother was another famous prophet - Isaiah.

Hosea was known for his prophecies, which were aimed at restoring the faith and spiritual life of the people of Israel. He called on the Israelites to return to God and abandon idolatry. His prophecies were very powerful and stunning and had a great influence on the people.

Hosea was also known for his prophecy about the future of Israel, where he predicted that the people would be subjected to devastating invasions, but later God would restore them and grant peace and prosperity.

