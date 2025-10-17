$41.760.01
October 16, 09:15 PM
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Wear Red Day, World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day: what is celebrated on October 17

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

On October 17, the world celebrates "Wear Red Day", World Trauma Day, and the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day is also celebrated on this day.

Wear Red Day, World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day: what is celebrated on October 17

Today, October 17, the world celebrates "Wear Red Day" or Red Clothes Day, World Trauma Day is held, and various events are held for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, writes UNN.

"Wear Red Day"

"Wear Red Day" or Red Clothes Day is an annual day of action aimed at expressing solidarity against racism, supporting equality and education on racial justice. "Wear Red Day" is celebrated annually on the third Friday of October.

The organizer is the charitable educational organization Show Racism the Red Card, which works in Great Britain and other countries, using the popularity of football to combat discrimination.

The first Wear Red Day was held in 2014. About 7,000 people participated then.

Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show16.10.25, 10:27 • 51857 views

World Trauma Day

Every year, starting from 2011, World Trauma Day is held on October 17 around the world.

According to the World Health Organization, injuries are one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.

The main goal of today's information campaign is to draw public attention to the causes and consequences of injuries, as well as to draw attention to the problems of socialization of injured people, the quality of their lives.

Shrapnel removed from body with a magnet: Shalimov Center saves life of Ukrainian defender16.10.25, 14:34 • 3054 views

World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day

Every year, on October 17, World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day is held, which aims to provide people with even more information about the importance, and sometimes the vital necessity, of donation.

Donation and transplantation play a critically important role in saving human lives. Unfortunately, there are still quite a lot of organ diseases that cannot be treated with medicines, but only require transplantation. Organ, tissue and blood donation saves lives.

In Ukraine, organ transplantation operations under the Medical Guarantees Program are performed in 40 medical institutions, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in 10. Most often, these are kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and bone marrow transplants.

In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors. 16.06.25, 14:24 • 137261 view

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

The event began to be celebrated in 1992 and is celebrated annually on October 17. The purpose of establishing the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is to draw the attention of the international community to the socially vulnerable segments of the population of our planet and to remind that poverty is a violation of a person's right to a dignified life and that poverty must be fought.

On October 17, 1987, one hundred thousand human rights activists from different parts of the world gathered in Paris (Trocadero Square) to express their attitude towards poverty and to demand respect for human rights. At the same time, in the same square, a stone was laid in memory of this significant event.

Thus, the memory of the victims of poverty and hunger was honored. Since then, volunteers gather in the square and in other places around the world to show their support for poor people. One such stone is located in the garden of the central UN institutions.

Eurostat: Unemployment in the Eurozone rose to 6.3%, in Ukraine – a gradual decline, but poverty is growing03.10.25, 11:02 • 3735 views

Day of Remembrance of the Prophet Hosea

On October 17, in the church calendar, it is the day of remembrance of the holy prophet Hosea. He lived in the 11th century BC and was a prophet in the kingdom of Israel. Hosea was the son of Beeri, and his brother was another famous prophet - Isaiah.

Hosea was known for his prophecies, which were aimed at restoring the faith and spiritual life of the people of Israel. He called on the Israelites to return to God and abandon idolatry. His prophecies were very powerful and stunning and had a great influence on the people.

Hosea was also known for his prophecy about the future of Israel, where he predicted that the people would be subjected to devastating invasions, but later God would restore them and grant peace and prosperity.

Israel approves peace deal with Hamas: prisoners expected to be released, troops withdrawn, and US to send peacekeepers to the sector10.10.25, 10:09 • 6193 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

