Israel approves peace deal with Hamas: prisoners expected to be released, troops withdrawn, and US to send peacekeepers to the sector

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
07:24 AM • 4492 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
06:38 AM • 11356 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 10773 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 20976 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 42325 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 34246 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 40898 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41917 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 70829 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65356 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
Debris of downed drones recorded in several locations in Kyiv - KMVAOctober 9, 10:38 PM • 5708 views
Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualtiesOctober 9, 11:10 PM • 8836 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 36965 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 21609 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoOctober 10, 02:12 AM • 17824 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 59639 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 70827 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65353 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 54730 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 85710 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Olena Sosedka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 59639 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 26742 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 40975 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 57352 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 70965 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The New York Times

Israel approves peace deal with Hamas: prisoners expected to be released, troops withdrawn, and US to send peacekeepers to the sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

The Israeli government has approved a peace deal with Hamas, which includes the release of Israeli hostages, a ceasefire, and a partial withdrawal of troops from Gaza. The US is ready to send 200 servicemen to monitor the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israel approves peace deal with Hamas: prisoners expected to be released, troops withdrawn, and US to send peacekeepers to the sector

The Israeli government has approved an initial peace agreement with Hamas, which includes the release of all Israeli hostages, a ceasefire, and a partial withdrawal of troops from Gaza. The US has agreed to send 200 troops to monitor the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

Details

The United States will send approximately 200 troops to Israel to support and assist in monitoring the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

This statement came after Benjamin Netanyahu's government officially approved an agreement with Hamas, which includes the release of all Israeli hostages, a ceasefire, and a partial withdrawal of troops from Gaza.

For reference

The approval of the agreement between the parties to the Middle East conflict came after several hours of meetings between Israeli ministers, Netanyahu, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

At the first stage of the plan promoted by Trump, the ratification of the agreement is a key point, which provides for a ceasefire in Gaza 24 hours after the final signing.

Responsibilities of the parties

Hamas will release the remaining living and dead Israeli hostages within 72 hours thereafter. After their return, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 Gaza residents held since October 7.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the Gaza Strip will be completely rebuilt after the Israel-Hamas war. All Middle Eastern countries have united for this purpose, and the final agreement will be signed in Egypt.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States