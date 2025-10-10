Israel approves peace deal with Hamas: prisoners expected to be released, troops withdrawn, and US to send peacekeepers to the sector

The Israeli government has approved an initial peace agreement with Hamas, which includes the release of all Israeli hostages, a ceasefire, and a partial withdrawal of troops from Gaza. The US has agreed to send 200 troops to monitor the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Details

The United States will send approximately 200 troops to Israel to support and assist in monitoring the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

This statement came after Benjamin Netanyahu's government officially approved an agreement with Hamas, which includes the release of all Israeli hostages, a ceasefire, and a partial withdrawal of troops from Gaza.

For reference

The approval of the agreement between the parties to the Middle East conflict came after several hours of meetings between Israeli ministers, Netanyahu, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

At the first stage of the plan promoted by Trump, the ratification of the agreement is a key point, which provides for a ceasefire in Gaza 24 hours after the final signing.

Responsibilities of the parties

Hamas will release the remaining living and dead Israeli hostages within 72 hours thereafter. After their return, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 Gaza residents held since October 7.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the Gaza Strip will be completely rebuilt after the Israel-Hamas war. All Middle Eastern countries have united for this purpose, and the final agreement will be signed in Egypt.