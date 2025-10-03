Eurostat: Unemployment in the Eurozone rose to 6.3%, in Ukraine – a gradual decline, but poverty is growing

In August 2025, the unemployment rate in the Eurozone rose to 6.3%, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to July, but consistent with the August 2024 figure. In the EU, the overall unemployment rate remained stable at 5.9%, according to Eurostat data, writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts' estimates, in August, there were 13.089 million unemployed people in EU countries, of whom 10.842 million resided in the Eurozone. Compared to July, the number of unemployed in the EU increased by 39 thousand, and in the Eurozone - by 11 thousand.

Year-on-year dynamics

Year-on-year, unemployment in the EU increased by 85 thousand, while in the Eurozone, on the contrary, it decreased by 15 thousand.

The youth unemployment rate in the EU rose to 14.6% (plus 0.2 percentage points per month), while in the Eurozone it remained stable at 14.0%.

In August, 2.819 million young Europeans were unemployed, of whom 2.22 million were in Eurozone countries.

Regarding gender distribution, the unemployment rate among women in the EU was 6.0%, and among men - 5.8%. In the Eurozone, the figures are slightly higher - 6.4% and 6.1% respectively.

Addition

The Center for Economic Strategy states that the Ukrainian economy, according to experts, continues to recover after the shock of the full-scale war, but the situation on the labor market remains tense. According to estimates by the research agency Info Sapiens, in September 2025, the unemployment rate in Ukraine was 11.4%, continuing to gradually decrease.

At the same time, the poverty indicator is growing: the share of Ukrainians forced to save on food reached 20.7%.

Economists explain that despite the active recovery in demand for labor, the supply of workers remains limited due to migration abroad and mobilization. Although the number of vacancies in August 2025 in some places exceeded the pre-war level, the volume of new resumes is still only 80-90% of the 2021 figures.

