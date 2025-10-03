Eurostat: Unemployment in the Eurozone rose to 6.3%, in Ukraine – a gradual decline, but poverty is growing

$41.220.08
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
08:00 AM • 6160 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 10687 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 10634 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 12091 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 16786 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30122 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52311 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42868 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 31954 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region
The US is pressuring Greece to sell some Mirage fighters to Ukraine through the PURL mechanism
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - Reuters
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coast
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 2356 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishes
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The Economist

Eurostat: Unemployment in the Eurozone rose to 6.3%, in Ukraine – a gradual decline, but poverty is growing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

In August 2025, the unemployment rate in the Eurozone reached 6.3%, while in the EU it remained stable at 5.9%. In Ukraine, unemployment is gradually decreasing, but poverty is growing, experts note.

Eurostat: Unemployment in the Eurozone rose to 6.3%, in Ukraine – a gradual decline, but poverty is growing

In August 2025, the unemployment rate in the Eurozone rose to 6.3%, an increase of 0.1 percentage points compared to July, but consistent with the August 2024 figure. In the EU, the overall unemployment rate remained stable at 5.9%, according to Eurostat data, writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts' estimates, in August, there were 13.089 million unemployed people in EU countries, of whom 10.842 million resided in the Eurozone. Compared to July, the number of unemployed in the EU increased by 39 thousand, and in the Eurozone - by 11 thousand.

Year-on-year dynamics

  • Year-on-year, unemployment in the EU increased by 85 thousand, while in the Eurozone, on the contrary, it decreased by 15 thousand.
    • The youth unemployment rate in the EU rose to 14.6% (plus 0.2 percentage points per month), while in the Eurozone it remained stable at 14.0%.
      • In August, 2.819 million young Europeans were unemployed, of whom 2.22 million were in Eurozone countries.

        Regarding gender distribution, the unemployment rate among women in the EU was 6.0%, and among men - 5.8%. In the Eurozone, the figures are slightly higher - 6.4% and 6.1% respectively.

        Addition

        The Center for Economic Strategy states that the Ukrainian economy, according to experts, continues to recover after the shock of the full-scale war, but the situation on the labor market remains tense. According to estimates by the research agency Info Sapiens, in September 2025, the unemployment rate in Ukraine was 11.4%, continuing to gradually decrease.

        At the same time, the poverty indicator is growing: the share of Ukrainians forced to save on food reached 20.7%.

        Economists explain that despite the active recovery in demand for labor, the supply of workers remains limited due to migration abroad and mobilization. Although the number of vacancies in August 2025 in some places exceeded the pre-war level, the volume of new resumes is still only 80-90% of the 2021 figures.

        Over 225,000 new individual entrepreneurs registered in Ukraine in nine months of 2025 – infographic

        Stepan Haftko

        Ukraine