09:24 AM • 3040 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 10292 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 17277 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 20183 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 13034 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 25643 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
November 19, 03:05 AM • 18834 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 29533 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 50231 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 39212 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
How to recognize chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in time and when to see a doctor: advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

The Ministry of Health reminds about the first symptoms and risk factors of COPD, which is the fourth leading cause of death in the world. Timely consultation with a doctor and quitting smoking are key to prevention.

How to recognize chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in time and when to see a doctor: advice

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease remains one of the most common respiratory diseases in the world. On World COPD Day, the Ministry of Health reminds about the first symptoms, risk factors, and the importance of timely medical attention, writes UNN.

World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day is celebrated annually on the third Wednesday of November. It was established in 2002 by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD). The purpose of this day is to draw public attention to the prevalence of the disease and emphasize the importance of its early detection and treatment.

- the message says.

According to the World Health Organization, COPD is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.5 million deaths in 2021, accounting for approximately 5% of all deaths globally. 

COPD is a disease in which the airways gradually narrow under the influence of harmful factors, and lung tissue loses elasticity. This causes shortness of breath, chronic cough, etc. A person with COPD may notice a deterioration in their physical condition: 

  • due to lack of air, it is difficult to climb stairs, walk a few hundred meters; 
    • fatigue occurs even after minor physical exertion. 

      In the late stages of the disease, a person needs outside help to meet daily needs. 

      Why COPD occurs 

      The main cause of COPD is smoking, both active and passive. Up to 85% of cases are associated with exposure to tobacco smoke. 

      However, there are other factors that cause COPD: 

      • prolonged inhalation of organic or inorganic dust, chemicals, or smoke while working in agriculture, construction, industry, or mining; 
        • living in premises with polluted air (for example, due to the use of a faulty stove); 
          • bronchial asthma; 
            • hereditary deficiency of alpha-1-antitrypsin — a protein that protects tissues from damage during inflammation; 
              • frequent respiratory infections in childhood. 

                Smoking just a few cigarettes a day increases heart attack risk by 50%: scientists' research19.11.25, 01:49 • 2806 views

                Symptoms of the disease 

                COPD in its early stages may not have pronounced manifestations. However, later symptoms appear that cannot be ignored: 

                • chronic cough; 
                  • sputum discharge; 
                    • shortness of breath, initially during exertion, and later — even at rest; 
                      • rapid fatigue, lack of air; 
                        • frequent lung infections; 
                          • weight loss, swelling of the lower extremities, depression. 

                            If one or more symptoms appear, contact your family doctor without delay — they will conduct an examination and, if necessary, refer you to specialized specialists. 

                            Diagnosis of COPD 

                            The main method for diagnosing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is spirometry, a non-invasive lung test that measures the volume and speed of air inhaled and exhaled. 

                            In addition to COPD, the patient may have other diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Therefore, the doctor may also prescribe additional diagnostic procedures: 

                            • chest X-ray; 
                              • computed tomography; 
                                • magnetic resonance imaging; 
                                  • blood test to assess oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, etc. 

                                    How to prevent COPD 

                                    The most effective way to prevent COPD in yourself and those around you is to quit smoking. 

                                    Other preventive measures: 

                                    • avoid passive smoking; 
                                      • monitor indoor air quality, use working stoves and ventilation; 
                                        • use personal protective equipment at work if you work in conditions that involve contact with dust or chemical fumes; 
                                          • get vaccinated against COVID-19, flu, and pneumococcal infection (be sure to consult your doctor beforehand); 
                                            • regularly engage in physical activity; 
                                              • consult your family doctor about your health. 

                                                Timely detection and comprehensive treatment of COPD allow controlling the disease and improving the quality of life. 

                                                Every sixth infection is untreatable with antibiotics: Ministry of Health's advice on how to stop the spread of resistant bacteria18.11.25, 10:40 • 2674 views

                                                Olga Rozgon

