Smoking just a few cigarettes a day increases heart attack risk by 50%: scientists' research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

A study involving over 300,000 people showed that smoking two to five cigarettes a day increases the risk of a heart attack by 50% and the probability of death by 60% within 15 years. The risk of cardiovascular disease decreases after quitting smoking, but remains higher than in non-smokers, even after 30 years.

Smoking just a few cigarettes a day increases heart attack risk by 50%: scientists' research

Smoking less but not quitting completely seems like an acceptable compromise for some people. However, such a solution does not yield results. This is reported by DW with reference to a report published in the journal PLOS Medicine, according to UNN.

Details

A group of researchers analyzed almost two dozen long-term studies involving more than 300,000 people from the US and Brazil. The results were disappointing: in those who smoked two to five cigarettes a day, the risk of heart attack increased by 50% over 15 years of observation, and the probability of death by 60%. 

Among participants who smoked more than 20 cigarettes a day, mortality was more than three times higher than among those who did not smoke

- writes DW.

Scientists also determined how quickly the risk of cardiovascular disease decreases after quitting smoking.

According to their estimates, the greatest reduction in risks is observed in the first 10 years after quitting tobacco. However, even after 30 years, it remains higher than in people who have never smoked.

Maldives bans smoking for anyone born after 2007 - BBC03.11.25, 17:08 • 2894 views

Recall

A study in the US showed that smokers are more likely to have disabilities, especially related to vision, hearing, mobility, and cognitive functions. Female smokers have a higher risk of disability than men.

Ukrainians start smoking at an average age of 20 – poll 05.06.25, 12:18 • 1718 views

