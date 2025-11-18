Every sixth infection is untreatable with antibiotics: Ministry of Health's advice on how to stop the spread of resistant bacteria

During World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week from November 18 to 24, the Ministry of Health informs about what everyone can do to counter antibiotic resistance, writes UNN.

Antibiotics are critically important medicines. If taken just in case or not as prescribed, they lose their effectiveness because bacteria easily develop resistance to them. Their resistance is our vulnerability. - the message says.

Antimicrobial resistance is especially dangerous during wartime. It significantly increases the burden on the healthcare system. Among the main causes of antibiotic resistance are the overuse of antibiotics and non-adherence to the doctor's prescribed course of treatment.

What each of us can do:

take antimicrobial drugs only as prescribed by a doctor, under no circumstances self-medicate;

do not use antibiotics for viral infections. Only a doctor can give such a recommendation (after examination and additional tests);

complete the full course of treatment as prescribed by the doctor, do not miss taking medications, do not interrupt treatment, even if you feel better;

do not use antimicrobial drugs left over from a course of treatment;

do not share antimicrobial drugs with friends or relatives and do not "prescribe" treatment for them;

do not miss scheduled vaccinations and recommended immunizations.

