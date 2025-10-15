$41.610.01
October 14, 07:16 PM • 20752 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 46605 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 41820 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 37563 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 61792 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 24422 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 48779 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 15331 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 41032 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 12398 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

World Dignity Day, Pug Day, Global Handwashing Day: what is celebrated on October 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1836 views

October 15 marks World Dignity Day, Global Handwashing Day, International Day of Rural Women, and Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In the US, today is National Pug Day.

World Dignity Day, Pug Day, Global Handwashing Day: what is celebrated on October 15

Today, October 15, the world celebrates World Dignity Day, Global Handwashing Day, and in the USA - National Pug Day, writes UNN.

World Dignity Day

Since 2005, World Dignity Day has been celebrated on the third Wednesday of October. The event was initiated at the World Economic Forum thanks to the initiative of Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon, Finnish writer and philosopher Pekka Himanen, and American businessman John Bryant.

The purpose of today's event is to inspire and teach young people to realize their own dignity, goals, and the common humanity that unites all people on the planet.

In Kyiv, the mural "Metal Bird" was unveiled in honor of Czech assistance to Ukrainian intelligence14.10.25, 19:20 • 3954 views

Pug Day

National Pug Day in the USA is celebrated annually on October 15. The event was founded in 2012 by Colleen Paige, a pet and family lifestyle expert. She is also known for establishing several pet days for dogs and cats.

There are many pug lovers in the world, and their popularity is growing not only among pet owners; pugs delight us every day in funny and cute videos on social media.

Walking dogs and accompanying to doctors: Chinese real estate companies change profile due to market problems12.10.25, 12:20 • 5090 views

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Annually on October 15, events are held worldwide for International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. This date is also called the Day of Remembrance for a child lost during pregnancy or an unborn infant.

Residents of France, Italy, Canada, the United States, Great Britain, and other countries joined in honoring lost children on this day. The memorial date is dedicated to the memory of infants who were not born due to miscarriages, died due to sudden infant death syndrome, stillborn children, and babies who died from other causes.

The commemorative date was established in 1988 by US President Ronald Reagan. He issued a decree declaring October as the month of remembrance for stillborn children and infants lost during pregnancy or childbirth.

This decree contributed to the creation of a large-scale public movement, whose actions led to the proclamation of October 15, 2002, as International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The memorial date began to be celebrated annually. Initially, 20 American states participated in the events, and later other states and countries joined the initiative.

Two pupils died in Lviv Children's Home: investigation launched14.10.25, 13:24 • 3034 views

International Day of Rural Women

On October 15, the global community celebrates the International Day of Rural Women. This event is dedicated to women whose daily work is vital for rural economies and urban communities. The idea of celebrating the Day of Rural Women was first voiced in 1995 at the Fourth UN World Conference on Women in Beijing. The holiday aims to highlight the multifaceted importance of women from rural areas in society.

According to UN data, more than 25% of the world's population consists of rural women. They produce more than half of the total global food supply, providing residents of their own country and foreign countries with healthy food products. At the same time, due to gender inequality, women make up a larger proportion of the world's poor population.

Due to the war and search for prospects: graduating girls are massively leaving Ukraine for education abroad19.06.25, 13:47 • 3274 views

Global Handwashing Day

October 15 is Global Handwashing Day, or World Clean Hands Day. Hand hygiene protects you from contracting the most common infectious diseases.

A huge number of dangerous and not-so-dangerous microorganisms are concentrated on the hands. It is enough to touch mucous membranes with dirty hands, which carry viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens, and you can get sick.

The tradition of celebrating Global Handwashing Day was initiated by the UN General Assembly together with the World Health Organization and UNICEF in 2008. The idea arose to draw the attention of children and adults around the world to the need to observe personal hygiene rules and wash hands with soap. Washing is the cheapest and most effective means of preventing infectious diseases.

The first celebration of Handwashing Day took place in 2008 with the participation of over 120 million children from 70 countries. From now on, the thematic campaign is held annually under the slogan "Clean Hands for All."

How to avoid infections amid dangerous downpours: advice from the Public Health Center01.10.25, 21:02 • 4336 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
World Health Organization
UNICEF
United Nations
Beijing
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
United States